Finale to Premier Chevy Dealers NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Rained Out!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 13, 2026) – Saturday’s finale to the Premier Chevy Dealers NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws rained out after completion of the first heat. Austin McCarl and Brenham Crouch set quick time in their respective groups, and McCarl won the first heat. David Gravel won the Non-Qualifier. Kasey Jedrzejek flipped in turn one starting the second heat, but was uninjured.

Join us Saturday, June 27 for Farm Bureau Financial Services Night and Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame Night! The Leighton State Bank 410’s, Randall Roofing 360’s and Raceway Tire & Muffler Pro Sprints will all be in action! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Premier Chevy Dealers Night #2 Results

NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Quaifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.822 (18); 2. 27C, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.970 (9); 3. 1S, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA, 15.979 (1); 4. 27, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 16.002 (25); 5. 7S, Chris Windom, Canton, IL, 16.019 (4); 6. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.072 (20); 7. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.122 (3); 8. 9R, Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 16.128 (5); 9. 18, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH, 16.142 (23); 10. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 16.159 (24); 11. 77, Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 16.160 (8); 12. 6, Kasey Jedrzejek, Lagrange, OH, 16.170 (16); 13. 17B, Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 16.185 (11); 14. 23D, Chase Dietz, York, PA, 16.253 (22); 15. 28, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 16.275 (6); 16. 2C, Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 16.286 (26); 17. 2M, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 16.348 (13); 18. 19H, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.397 (21); 19. 4, Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 16.405 (2); 20. 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 16.411 (7) / 21. 2, David Gravel, Watertown, CT, 16.424 (15); 22. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.569 (10); 23. 25, Jy Corbet, Gympie, QLD, Aust., 16.570 (19); 24. 15J, Jack Potter, Lee’s Summit, MO, 16.574 (12); 25. 3, Dayne Kingshott, Bunbury, WA, Aust., 16.691 (17); 26. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher, Dallas, IA, 16.902 (27); 27. 10V, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 17.034 (14)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 5, Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, TX, 15.982 (7); 2. 69K, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK, 15.987 (17); 3. 23, Garet Williamson, Kingdom City, MO, 15.988 (9); 4. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 15.993 (12); 5. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 16.022 (3); 6. 51, Ashton Torgerson, Glendale, AZ, 16.041 (11); 7. 19, Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA, 16.067 (4); 8. 24A, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 16.083 (22); 9. 17, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN, 16.148 (6); 10. 9, Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK, 16.177 (5); 11. 15, Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND, 16.184 (19); 12. 41, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 16.205 (2); 13. 83, Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, CA, 16.217 (14); 14. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 16.310 (1); 15. 28M, Conner Morrell, Bradenton, FL, 16.386 (10); 16. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 16.435 (21); 17. 16C, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can., 16.455 (8); 18. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 16.466 (26); 19. 13, Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR, 16.482 (24); 20. 11, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 16.484 (20) / 21. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.513 (25); 22. 2KS, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 16.549 (23); 23. 45X, Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 16.569 (13); 24. O9, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 16.761 (27); 25. 121, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 16.776 (16); 26. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleaasantville, IA, 16.958 (18); 27. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 17.107 (15)

Non, Qualifier (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.9: 1. 2, David Gravel (1); 2. 1TZ, Tasker Phillips (2); 3. 40, Clint Garner (3); 4. 45X, Rees Moran (6) / 5. 2KS, Jack Anderson (4); 6. 25, Jy Corbet (5); 7. 15J, Jack Potter (7); 8. O9, Matt Juhl (8); 9. 3, Dayne Kingshott (9); 10. 10V, Joe Beaver (12); 11. 44X, Scotty Johnson (10); 12. (DNF) 56, Joe Simbro (11); 13. (DNF) 15JR, Cole Mincer (13); DNS – 121, RJ Johnson

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 88, Austin McCarl (1); 2. 77, Giovanni Scelzi (6); 3. 1S, Logan Schuchart (2); 4. 18, Sheldon Haudenschild (5); 5. 7S, Chris Windom (3) / 6. 2M, JJ Hickle (9); 7. 2, David Gravel (11); 8. 17B, Bill Balog (7); 9. 28, Jace Park (8); 10. 4, Cameron Martin (10); 11. (DNF) 24, Terry McCarl (4)