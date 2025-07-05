Swiernik Doubles Up, Wins Night Two of ESS Speedweek at Utica-Rome

By Curtis Berleue

(Vernon, NY) | For the second night in a row, Dylan Swiernik found himself in victory lane at the conclusion of on-track action. The $2,500 victory extended the Port Leyden, NY drivers lead in the weeklong points chase as the tour nears the middle of the week.

‘The Cobra’ Chuck Hebing drew the Pinnacle Pole, and thus led the field to green for 25 laps alongside of Sammy Reakes IV. Hebing jumped out to the lead early, with Jordan Poirier moving up from 5th to second and Dylan Swiernik in third behind him.

With Poirier on the low side and Hebing through the middle, the lead duo pulled away from the rest of the field through the opening five laps. By lap 8 they caught lap traffic, allowing Dylan Swiernik to close in on them.

Using a lap car as a pick on lap 9, Swiernik got by Poirier for second and set his sights on Hebing. Poirier wasn’t about to give up though, as just two laps later he fought back to the inside of Swiernik. He was unable to get by him, though, and a lap later Swiernik again used lap traffic to his advantage, taking over the lead from Hebing as they crossed the halfway mark.

A mishap in turns one and two would set back Poirier two spots, with both Paulie Colagiovanni and Logan Crisafulli slipping by. Again not to be outdone, Poirier fought back onto the podium a handful of laps later.

Out front, Swiernik had opened up his lead to over a second, and was able to successfully navigate lap traffic to remain unchallenged, crossing under the checkers first for the second time in as many nights.

“This is unbelievable, usually I’m terrible here,” said Swiernik in victory lane. “They (Hebing and Poirier) made it tough. I wish he (Hebing) would go back into retirement because he ran a little too good.”

Making a rare appearance after scaling back his racing efforts, Chuck Hebing held on for second.

“I was putting that car together for Lacey, I kinda still had an itch and thought I needed to come out one more time,” said Hebing. “The car was good, In just did a bad job myself in the lap traffic and that’s when Dylan gained on me and got by me.”

Rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery Podium was Jordan Poirier in third.

“I was trying to venture out, my best line was out of two,” said Poirier. “My car wasn’t great in the middle, I was really good on the bottom. As soon as I would venture out I would struggle.”

31 cars signed into the pits for night two of the Pitre Painting CNY Speedweek. The field was split into three timed hot lap groups, with Danny Varin, Jordan Poirier and Matt Farnham earning Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards. Elab Smokers Boutique heat races were won by Billy VanInwegen, Jordan Poirier and Chuck Hebing. The Advanced Electrical and Communications LLC. Dash was won by Danny Varin, while Chase Moran won the Lacaillade Masonry B-Main.

The Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek continues tonight, July 4th at the Brewerton Speedway in Brewerton, NY. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, July 4 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Saturday, July 5 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Sunday, July 6 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Full Results:

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[3]; 2. 33C-Chuck Hebing[1]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[5]; 4. 36-Logan Crisafulli[6]; 5. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[4]; 6. 28F-Davie Franek[7]; 7. 87-Jason Barney[10]; 8. 10V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[8]; 9. 17-Sammy Reakes IV[2]; 10. 5H-Chris Hile[15]; 11. 90-Matt Tanner[11]; 12. 01-Danny Varin[13]; 13. 15-Ryan Turner[9]; 14. 21-Alex Therrien[14]; 15. 4P-Chase Moran[19]; 16. 96X-Chad Phelps[20]; 17. 7NY-Matt Farnham[21]; 18. 41-Dalton Rombough[16]; 19. 98-Joe Trenca[25]; 20. 45-Nick Sheridan[23]; 21. 17S-Kyle Smith[22]; 22. 13E-Evan Reynolds[17]; 23. 3-Parker Evans[18]; 24. 81-Tyler Reynolds[26]; 25. 53-Shawn Donath[12]; 26. 4-Emily VanInwegen[24]

Lacaillade Masonry B Feature 1-Main (10 Laps): 1. 4P-Chase Moran[1]; 2. 96X-Chad Phelps[4]; 3. 7NY-Matt Farnham[6]; 4. 17S-Kyle Smith[3]; 5. 45-Nick Sheridan[5]; 6. 4-Emily VanInwegen[2]; 7. 84-Tyler Rand[7]; 8. 98-Joe Trenca[10]; 9. 33-Lacey Hanson[12]; 10. 12-Tyler Chartrand[11]; 11. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[9]; 12. 81-Tyler Reynolds[13]; 13. 13-Keith Granholm[8]

Advanced Electrical and Communications Dash 1 (4 Laps): 1. 01-Danny Varin[1]; 2. 21-Alex Therrien[4]; 3. 5H-Chris Hile[2]; 4. 41-Dalton Rombough[6]; 5. 13E-Evan Reynolds[5]; 6. 3-Parker Evans[3]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 10V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[2]; 2. 87-Jason Barney[5]; 3. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[7]; 4. 15-Ryan Turner[3]; 5. 01-Danny Varin[1]; 6. 21-Alex Therrien[6]; 7. 4P-Chase Moran[11]; 8. 96X-Chad Phelps[8]; 9. 84-Tyler Rand[9]; 10. 98-Joe Trenca[4]; 11. 81-Tyler Reynolds[10]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek[5]; 3. 53-Shawn Donath[2]; 4. 17-Sammy Reakes IV[3]; 5. 5H-Chris Hile[4]; 6. 13E-Evan Reynolds[6]; 7. 4-Emily VanInwegen[9]; 8. 45-Nick Sheridan[10]; 9. 13-Keith Granholm[7]; 10. 12-Tyler Chartrand[8]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 33C-Chuck Hebing[2]; 2. 90-Matt Tanner[4]; 3. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]; 4. 36-Logan Crisafulli[3]; 5. 3-Parker Evans[7]; 6. 41-Dalton Rombough[5]; 7. 17S-Kyle Smith[8]; 8. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]; 9. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[9]; 10. 33-Lacey Hanson[10]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #01-Danny Varin; #28-Jordan Poirier; #7NY-Matt Farnham

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #10V-Billy VanInwegen; #28-Jordan Poirier; #33C-Chuck Hebing

Cobra Coaches / Advanced Electrical and Communications Dash Winner ($125): #01-Danny Varin

Lacaillade Masonry B Main Winner ($50): #4P-Chase Moran

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #33C-Chuck Hebing

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #3C-Paulie Colagiovanni

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #5H-Chris Hile

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #90-Matt Tanner

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #15-Ryan Turner

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #4P-Chase Moran

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #98-Joe Trenca (+6)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #81-Tyler Reynolds

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #7C-Dylan Siwernik; #33C-Chuck Hebing; #28-Jordan Poirier

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #28F-Davie Franek

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #13E-Evan Reynolds