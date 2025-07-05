PADDOCK 4TH OF JULY KING ONCE AGAIN WITH SECOND WIN OF SEASON AT RANSOMVILLE

By Mary Czekala

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. – A year ago today was Dillon Paddock’s first career A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints victory at Land of Legends Raceway.

Fast forward 365 days and “The Show Stopper” parked it in victory lane to begin a Papa’s Place Pizzeria Team 1-2 finish in the inaugural CRSA show at Ransomville Speedway.

Paddock passed Steve Glover for the race lead and didn’t look to score the win and close in on Zach Sobotka’s points lead.

“We felt pretty good unloading,” said Paddock in victory lane. “We’ve been throwing everything at this car for the last few days with some of these slick tracks we’ve been going to, so it feels good to pass a couple of cars. To get by was key early.”

Paddock started fourth in the 25-lap feature while Paddock’s teammate, Timmy Lotz and Steve Glover brought the field to green. Lotz cleared Glover, but after half a lap, the red flag immediately flew for Scott Landers flipping. Landers climbed out uninjured.

On the restart, roles reversed as Glover led the opening lap. On lap four, Paddock found his way past Lotz underneath for second and started nipping at Glover’s heels.

It took up to lap six to find his way past the No. 121 and take the lead.

Lap 10, Timmy Lotz reclaimed the second position low past Glover in turn two. The following lap, Paddock approached lapped traffic.

The No. 8 stalled out in dirty air, but the gap never went away. Paddock opened up the lead to 2.8 seconds and never looked back to claim CRSA win two of 2025 over Lotz, Zach Sobotka, Bailey Boyd and Darryl Ruggles.

“We work really hard on these things all week long,” Paddock said. “I’m glad [Timmy]’s part of our program. We can help him out. Feels good to go one-two here.”

For Lotz, it’s his best career CRSA finish and the first time the driver of the No. 18 has been on the podium. The experience has worked out well, but he claims the redraw helped him secure a good finish after starting from pole.

“It’s been good to see these high numbers the last few weeks,” said Lotz. “I wish we would have stuck the first start. The second one, I kind of lost it, but we managed to hang in and get it done.”

Zach Sobotka rounds out the podium with a third-place finish. Consistency continues for the No. 38. Eight features through the season? Eight top fives.

“I came here two or three times in a Sportsman and it gave me a slight advantage to know the track,” said Sobotka. “I knew some things that other people didn’t like. You had to restart on the top and I didn’t get that opportunity. Lost a few spots there on the start, but had a good night.”

19 drivers wore cowboy hats during the drivers’ meeting up to the dash, making them eligible to win a complete set of Keizer wheels. Scott Landers was selected by a randomizer and was the winner. Big thanks to PJC Motorsports and Mike Emhof Motorsports for organizing the giveaway.

The Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics Hard Luck award belonged to Matt Rotz following his flip in heat one that rendered him unable to continue.

Tomy Moreau won the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger award, gaining nine spots to finish seventh.

24 drivers checked in this evening.

CRSA concludes its Independence Day Triple Play Saturday night at Land of Legends Raceway for round two of the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge. Can’t make it? Watch the action live for free on Land of Legends TV and simulcasted on DIRTVision.

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon Paddock[4]; 2. 18-Timmy Lotz[1]; 3. 38-Zach Sobotka[5]; 4. 3-Bailey Boyd[8]; 5. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[3]; 6. 99-Adam Depuy[13]; 7. 22-Tomy Moreau[16]; 8. 48A-Alysha Bay[17]; 9. 3A-Jeff Trombley[12]; 10. 21B-Blake Warner[11]; 11. 121-Steve Glover[2]; 12. X-Dan Bennett[19]; 13. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[9]; 14. 29-Dalton Herrick[21]; 15. 25G-Tyler Graves[20]; 16. 18C-Dan Craun[24]; 17. 15B-Spencer Burley[18]; 18. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[22]; 19. (DNF) 54JR-Scott Just[15]; 20. (DNF) 81K-Dalton Martin[7]; 21. (DNF) 80-Bobby Parrow[6]; 22. (DNF) 66-Jordan Hutton[14]; 23. (DNF) 33-Scott Landers[10]; 24. (DNS) 77-Matt Rotz

Elab Smokers Boutique Dash (4 Laps): 1. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[4]; 2. 33-Scott Landers[6]; 3. 21B-Blake Warner[1]; 4. 3A-Jeff Trombley[5]; 5. 99-Adam Depuy[3]; 6. 66-Jordan Hutton[2]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[5]; 2. 8-Dillon Paddock[4]; 3. 66-Jordan Hutton[2]; 4. 3-Bailey Boyd[7]; 5. 33-Scott Landers[6]; 6. 22-Tomy Moreau[8]; 7. 29-Dalton Herrick[3]; 8. (DNF) 77-Matt Rotz[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 121-Steve Glover[2]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[3]; 3. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[1]; 4. 99-Adam Depuy[5]; 5. 21B-Blake Warner[8]; 6. 48A-Alysha Bay[7]; 7. X-Dan Bennett[6]; 8. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 81K-Dalton Martin[1]; 2. 18-Timmy Lotz[3]; 3. 80-Bobby Parrow[7]; 4. 54JR-Scott Just[2]; 5. 3A-Jeff Trombley[5]; 6. 15B-Spencer Burley[4]; 7. 25G-Tyler Graves[6]; 8. (DNS) 18C-Dan Craun

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.