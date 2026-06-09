Petaluma Speedway welcomes SCCT for Wings Over Wine Country this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour campaign rolls on with its first appearance of the season at Petaluma Speedway this Saturday June 13th.

The show dubbed as “Wings Over Wine Country” marks the fourth event for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour this year. It’s the first of two season stops at Petaluma Speedway, with a return visit occurring for the annual Adobe Cup in October.

Please note the facility features an earlier start time, with the Pit Meeting at 3:45pm and cars on track at 4pm.

“We look forward to having the Sprint Car Challenge Tour here at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday,” commented track Promoter Rick Faeth. “It will be our first traveling Winged Sprint Car show of the season, and I know our fans are hungry for it. Hopefully everyone can come out and join us for the night.”

The event at Sonoma County’s longest running entertainment venue is the start of back-to-back weeks for SCCT, as the tour heads for Watsonville Speedway’s “Johnny Key Classic” on Saturday June 20th.

Wings Over Wine Country this Saturday will award $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start the 24-car Shop Kyle Larson main event.

Petaluma Speedway is always a welcome stop for race fans around Northern California. The 3/8-mile clay oval routinely yields thrilling wheel-to-wheel competition, as lapped traffic can create some of the most hectic action of any venue on tour.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg is the most recent winner in Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour competition at Petaluma, having won the Adobe Cup last Fall.

“I always enjoy going to Petaluma Speedway and hope to see a full house on Saturday with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour,” commented Forsberg. “We’ve been running well, which certainly gives me confidence going into the night. Petaluma only holds Winged Sprint Car races on a limited basis nowadays so that always makes it special to get down there.”

Former SCCT champion Justyn Cox sits atop the standings after the first few races of the season. The driver of the Bates Racing No. 42X is fresh off a fifth-place finish at the Davy Thomas Memorial recently and will look for victory on Saturday.

Tanner Carrick, Austin Wood, Luke Hayes and Colby Copeland round out the top five going into Petaluma Speedway. Dawson Hammes, Max Mittry, Chance Grasty, Cole Croft and Jake Morgon fill out the remainder of the top 10.

𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

Adult tickets at Petaluma Speedway cost $25 while juniors 12-16, seniors 62+ and military are $22; kids 6-11 cost $12 and those five and under will be free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1869/tickets/1521813?rKey=1569

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4pm.

The Petaluma Speedway is in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is managed by Russell Motorsports Inc., which also runs the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X https://x.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

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𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐥𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Saturday June 13: Petaluma Speedway (Wings Over Wine Country)

Saturday June 20: Watsonville Speedway (66th Johnny Key Classic)

(Western Sprint Tour Speedweek)

Friday July 17: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (13th annual Tyler and Chuck Wolf Memorial)

Saturday July 18: Placerville Speedway (Gold Pan Rampage presented by Marshall)

Monday July 20: Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon

Tuesday July 21: Coos Bay Speedway

Wednesday July 22: Cottage Grove Speedway

Friday July 24: Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington (Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals Opener)

Saturday July 25: Skagit Speedway ($26,000-to-win Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals Finale)

Sunday July 26: Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington (Hall of Fame Tribute-360 Battle Royale Speedweek Finale)