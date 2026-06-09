Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour makes final season visit on Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…A four division program rumbles into Placerville Speedway this Saturday during the “Prospector’s Pursuit,” including the final 2026 appearance by the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Cars.

Joining the wingless warriors will be the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association. The speedway will be offering $6 Kings Meats Cheeseburgers, while Coors Light and Coors Banquet Beer are also discounted during Happy Hour from 4-6pm.

This Saturday’s show is the final race prior to our traditional one-week break for the annual El Dorado County Fair.

The red clay bullring returns to action immediately after the fair wraps up with $5 Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday June 27th, followed by the always popular Freedom Fireworks event on Saturday July 4th.

The Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour presented by Transport Products Unlimited competed at Placerville Speedway in March, an event that was captured by Marysville’s Josh Young over Jacob Tuttle and Heath Holdsclaw.

Anthony Bruno brings the Hunt Tour point lead into this Saturday’s event and will be looking to punch his ticket into CaliDirt.TV victory lane. Matthew Kaiser, Josh Wooten, Carson Hawkins and Tuttle round out in the top five in the championship standings.

The Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models make their fourth appearance of the season this weekend. Rod Oliver, last year’s champion, has picked up one win and currently leads the points by 14-markers over Anthony Slaney going into Prospector’s Pursuit.

The Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks have showcased some tremendous racing in 2026 and much of the same is expected on Saturday. Seven-time track champion Nick Baldwin has claimed four wins in six races and holds a 25-point lead over Kevin Jinkerson.

Rounding out this Saturday’s card will be the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association. The colorful coupes competed at the recent Davy Thomas Memorial and saw local product Shawn Whitney get the win over Mike Grenert and Ben Wiesz.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during the Prospector’s Pursuit will be General Admission this Saturday June 13th, apart from the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 are $8. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-061326

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring live music and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer at the Cold Zone.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday June 13: Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Prospector’s Pursuit

Saturday June 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Fan Appreciation Night presented by Thompson’s Family of Dealerships

Saturday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks and Ltd. Late Models | Freedom Fireworks