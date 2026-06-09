Sprint Cars and Stock Cars June 20th

By Scott Daloisio

Perris, California — June 8, 2026 — Perris Auto Speedway swings back into action on June 20th when Heimark Distributors Anheuser-Busch presents the return of the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, and American Factory Stocks.

One week later, on June 27th, Night of Destruction joins forces with the biggest and best Fireworks Sky Concert in Riverside County for an unforgettable evening of family fun and high-speed thrills on the popular Southern California half-mile clay oval.

Advance tickets for all PAS shows are available now at tix.com. Fans who do not wish to purchase advance tickets will still be able to buy plenty of tickets at the ticket windows on race night.

2026 Perris Auto Speedway Schedule

June 20th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com