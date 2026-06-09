$5,000 to Win Julia Horton Memorial Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Delevan, NY) | After a week off, the Empire Super Sprints will jump back into action on Friday night at the Freedom Motorsports Park. In what has become one of the best paying events each year on the schedule, the Julia Horton Memorial will pay $5,000 to the winner this year.

In the last two running’s of the Julia Horton Memorial, it was ‘No Panic’ Davie Franek who ended the night in victory lane. His two wins at Freedom put him atop the all-time winners list at Freedom. Albeit a relatively short history at the track, Franek is the only repeat winner in ESS action at the 1/3 mile oval.

With 5 events complete thus far in 2026, Jordan Poirier is once again atop the points standings and set to lead a strong contingent of ESS regulars to western NY this weekend. Franek currently sits second, 40 points behind Poirier, with Zach Sobotoka third, Jordan Thomas fourth and Matt Tanner rounding out the top five.

Given his recent success at Freedom, Friday will be a prime opportunity for Franek to make up some ground on Poirier. Poirier has had mixed results at Freedom in recent years, with a seventh-place finish last year, a second place (behind Franek) in 2024 and a fifteenth-place finish in 2023.

Additional support on the night will be provided from Kross Welding and Fabrication out of Exeter, PA, who has come on board as the presenting sponsor of the Donath Motor Worx dash.

Pit gates will swing open at 5pm on Friday, with grandstand gates opening at 6pm and racing set to start at 7:30. Adult admission is set at $25, seniors at $23, veterans and active-duty military $10, ages 9-15 $15 and children under 9 free. Pit admission is $40, with ages 3-10 $20.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, June 12 – Freedom Motorsports Park – Delevan, NY ($5,000 to Win Julia Horton Memorial)

Friday, June 19 – Mohawk International Raceway – Akwesasne, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, June 20 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)