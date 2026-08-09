Schuchart Wins the Ironman 55

PEVELY, MO (August 8, 2026) — Logan Schuchart won the Ironman 55 Saturday night with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park. Schuchart’s second career Iroman victory saw him lead every lap in route to the win, but it was far from easy having to hold off multiple challengers while navigating slower traffic including a charge by 18th starting Buddy Kofoid in the closing stages of the main event.

Kofoid, Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz, and Spencer Bayston rounded out the top five.

Ironman 55

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park

Pevely, Missouri

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.670[3]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 10.722[1]

3. 41-Carson Macedo, 10.727[6]

4. 45-Cory Eliason, 10.801[7]

5. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 10.806[5]

6. 6DC-Will Armitage, 10.822[11]

7. 1K-Kelby Watt, 10.850[27]

8. 27-Emerson Axsom, 10.852[28]

9. 23-Garet Williamson, 10.859[30]

10. 83-Michael Kofoid, 10.879[10]

11. 2-David Gravel, 10.904[22]

12. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.913[25]

13. 45X-Rees Moran, 10.919[13]

14. 2C-Cole Macedo, 10.943[4]

15. 48-Danny Dietrich, 10.972[29]

16. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 10.985[12]

17. 17-Spencer Bayston, 11.018[15]

18. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.049[21]

19. 7S-Chris Windom, 11.057[24]

20. 37-Bryce Norris, 11.092[17]

21. 16C-Skylar Gee, 11.106[31]

22. 29-Brayton Lynch, 11.107[9]

23. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 11.130[26]

24. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 11.135[18]

25. 28-Korbin Keith, 11.167[8]

26. 97-Scotty Milan, 11.204[23]

27. 51B-Joe B Miller, 11.209[2]

28. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.245[19]

29. W20-Greg Wilson, 11.265[20]

30. OO-Broc Elliott, 11.320[16]

31. 28M-Conner Morrell, 11.365[14]

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]

3. 45X-Rees Moran[4]

4. 23-Garet Williamson[3]

5. 17-Spencer Bayston[5]

6. 16C-Skylar Gee[6]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

8. 28-Korbin Keith[7]

Knoxville Bound Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

2. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]

3. 6DC-Will Armitage[2]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

5. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

6. 97-Scotty Milan[7]

7. 29-Brayton Lynch[6]

8. OO-Broc Elliott[8]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 1K-Kelby Watt[2]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

3. 2-David Gravel[3]

4. 7S-Chris Windom[5]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

6. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[6]

7. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]

8. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]

2. 45-Cory Eliason[1]

3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

4. 37-Bryce Norris[5]

5. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[6]

6. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[4]

7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

2. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

4. 45-Cory Eliason[4]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

6. 1K-Kelby Watt[5]

7. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]

8. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[7]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 16C-Skylar Gee[2]

2. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[1]

3. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[4]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]

5. 29-Brayton Lynch[6]

6. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]

7. 97-Scotty Milan[3]

8. 28-Korbin Keith[9]

9. 28M-Conner Morrell[11]

10. OO-Broc Elliott[10]

11. W20-Greg Wilson[5]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (55 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[18]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[14]

5. 17-Spencer Bayston[17]

6. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]

7. 2-David Gravel[11]

8. 7S-Chris Windom[15]

9. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

10. 45X-Rees Moran[9]

11. 2C-Cole Macedo[7]

12. 23-Garet Williamson[13]

13. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[22]

14. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[23]

15. 37-Bryce Norris[16]

16. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]

17. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[24]

18. 16C-Skylar Gee[21]

19. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[12]

20. 6DC-Will Armitage[10]

21. 1K-Kelby Watt[6]

22. 45-Cory Eliason[4]

23. 48-Danny Dietrich[19]

24. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[20]