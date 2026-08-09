Leary Wins Silver Crown Event at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, IA (August 8, 2026) — C.J. Leary won the Iowa 100 for the USAC Silver Crown Series on Saturday at Iowa Speedway. Leary, from Greenfield, Indiana, took the lead on lap 46 and drove away to a 0.895 second advantage at the finish over Mario Clouser and Justin Grant from 10th starting position. Nathan Byrd and Gregg Cory rounded out the top five.

Iowa 100

USAC Silver Crown Series

Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa

Saturday, August 8, 2026

LearnLab Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 26-Chase Cabre, 21.963[5]

2. 20-Mario Clouser, 22.112[6]

3. 98-Bobby Santos III, 22.139[16]

4. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr, 22.140[10]

5. 21-CJ Leary, 22.157[14]

6. 5-Dakoda Armstrong, 22.382[1]

7. 77-Briggs Danner, 22.389[8]

8. 6-Kyle Hamilton, 22.389[11]

9. 8-Kyle Steffens, 22.399[17]

10. 124-Jackson Macenko, 22.528[15]

11. 91-Justin Grant, 22.594[9]

12. 80-Chelby Hinton, 22.720[13]

13. 11-Kaylee Bryson, 22.761[3]

14. 40-Nathan Byrd, 22.902[4]

15. 75-Robert Tyler, 23.543[18]

16. 32-Gregg Cory, 24.428[7]

17. 31-Dave Berkheimer, 26.241[2]

18. 211-Scott Hampton, 59.999[12]

Iowa 100 (100 Laps)

1. 21-CJ Leary[5]

2. 20-Mario Clouser[2]

3. 91-Justin Grant[10]

4. 40-Nathan Byrd[13]

5. 32-Gregg Cory[15]

6. 77-Briggs Danner[7]

7. 6-Kyle Hamilton[8]

8. 124-Jackson Macenko[9]

9. 80-Chelby Hinton[11]

10. 98-Bobby Santos III[3]

11. 31-Dave Berkheimer[16]

12. 11-Kaylee Bryson[12]

13. 26-Chase Cabre[1]

14. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[4]

15. 75-Robert Tyler[14]

16. 5-Dakoda Armstrong[6]

17. 211-Scott Hampton[17]

DNS: 8-Kyle Steffens