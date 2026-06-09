Hartford’s Pure Michigan Showdown Rescheduled for Thursday, July 9

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (June 9, 2026) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and SLS Promotions have rescheduled Hartford Speedway’s Pure Michigan Showdown for Thursday, July 9, following last week’s postponement.

All tickets purchased for the original Pure Michigan Showdown date of June 5 will be honored at the new date. For any questions regarding ticketing, CLICK HERE.

Hartford’s rescheduling will bring The Greatest Show on Dirt back to the “Great Lakes State” for the first time since 2019 and signal the start of a massive stretch of racing. It’ll be the first of 13 races in 24 days that takes the tour through five states and into Canada during the Summer of Money. Six of those races will dish out at least $20,000 to the winner.

Next up for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars is a trip to Knoxville Raceway on June 12-13 for the final leg of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash before a massive week at Huset’s Speedway puts a pair of six-figure paydays on the line during the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals (June 17-20). For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.