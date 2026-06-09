Paul Nienhiser Wins 6th Race of Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

Paul Nienhiser continued his dominant 2026 campaign on Friday night with MOWA in Lincoln, IL as he picked up his sixth win of the season.

“I didn’t draw great for our heat race, but my guys gave me a great car just as they have all year and I was able to pass quite a few cars and earn a lot of points,” Paul Nienhiser said.

Lining up in the eighth starting position for his heat race, the Chapin, IL driver flexed his muscles early on Friday night as he powered his way through the field and recorded a second-place finish.

Sitting as the night’s high point earner after heat race competition, the redraw saw Nienhiser draw the four-pill, which lined him up in the second row of the feature event.

As the team watched the race track to gameplan for the changes that they’d make, they opted to try a few things out of their norm and it worked out.

“We took advantage of Friday night, and tried a few things on our car that we had been talking about and I was a big fan of how it felt,” Nienhiser added.

From his second row starting position, Nienhiser quickly jumped to the cushion and wasted no time racing into the race lead. On the extremely slick surface, Nienhiser kept his right rear right on the wall as he raced through traffic until the track started to take rubber.

Backing off of his torrid pace as he got into traffic, the second-place car did pull up to Nienhiser’s bumper but the veteran hit his marks and cruised to his sixth win of the season. On top of it being his sixth win of the year the victory also marked Nienhiser’s 7th career win at Lincoln and his 35th career triumph with MOWA.

“I feel like I say the same thing each and every week, but I really owe this all to the guys who work on this car week in and week out,” he added. “They make sure we are solid every week and it is paying off.”

Nienhiser would like to thank AGRI-YIELD, CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The ID | SP, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Steve’s Towing, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Bayer Crop Science, Dekalb/Asgrow, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, K1 Race Gear, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-11, Wins-6, Top 5’s-6 Top 10’s-6

ON TAP: Nienhiser meets back up with the IRA this weekend as he will be at Outagamie Speedway on Friday night, and Shawano Speedway on Saturday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.