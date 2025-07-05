Lucius executes last lap, last corner pass for Attica 410 win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Bryce Lucius – just 18 years of age – looked like a seasoned sprint car driving veteran Friday, July 4 at Attica Raceway Park. Lucius, in just his third year racing a 410 sprint car, waited until the last lap to diamond off the exit of turn four and drive under Cap Henry to score the victory by just .037 seconds on Sutton Bank/Heidelberg Materials Fan Appreciation Night.

Lucius, who started eighth in the 30-lap, $4,500 to win Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature, moved up to fifth on the opening lap as Trey Jacobs lead over Cap Henry, Cole Duncan and Jordan Ryan. Henry took the lead on lap five as he eyed his fifth win of the year at Attica.

As Henry continued to lead, Lucius, the 2023 national 410 rookie of the year, moved into second with 10 laps to go. Lucius used lapped traffic to close on Henry with just give laps to go, setting up the last lap, last corner pass for the his third career Attica win. Henry, Jacobs, Duncan and Zeth Sabo rounded out the top five.

“I don’t even know what to say. Drew, my dad, Brian, mom, Kyle…everyone had be good all night. I really could go anywhere I needed to. I knew I had to wait until lapped traffic. I messed up a couple of laps before and I let him (Henry) get back away from me. Entering turn three I just pulled the wing back and never lifted,” said Lucius beside his Truck Worx of Ohio, Jackos Sprint Parts, Smith Titanium, Big Red Truck Wash, Integrity Auto and Trucks Bucyrus, XR-1 Race Cars, STP Motorsports #32.

Henry, who hasn’t finished out of the top three in eight of the nine races at Attica in 2025, builds on his lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group as he looks to add a fourth series title.

Greg Haskell, from Chatham Ontario, Canada, has been making the long tow to Attica Raceway Park week after week, year after year. All that effort and patience finally paid off as he took the lead in the Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP Late Model A-main on lap three and held off several late race challenges from defending track champion Kyle Moore to score his first ever Attica victory and first win in the United States.

The non-stop 25 lap feature saw Moore, who won the previous two late model features at Attica, come home second with early race leader Mike Bores third, Collin Shipley fourth and Ryan Missler rounding out the top five.

“I didn’t even know where to go or what to do after winning. That was the longest last five laps of my life. I was waiting for Devin (Shiels) or Kyle to fly by. I’ve been coming here for a long time and I vowed to keep coming here until I get a win. We lost one of our good buddies this past winter to cancer and this one is definitely for him. I didn’t know if we would ever get this win. The lapped cars seemed to be everywhere and I didn’t really know what I was doing. I was just letting the car go wherever it wanted to and hoping it would stick. Kyle Moore is not going to be happy that he told me one of his secrets last week. I think that really helped. I love this place and keep coming back,” said Haskell beside his L&M Racing, Haulin’ Haskells Performance Fiberglass & Marine, Kent Home Hardware, Moran Family Dentistry, Tye Tworg Racing, Tru Form Performance, Alley Bar and Grill, Appledore Farms, Dig R. Wright #RH21.

Jamie Miller is having another one of those dominant seasons in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint division. The Fremont, Ohio driver and defending Attica champion took the lead from Dustin Stroup on lap 13 from his sixth starting position and drove to his fifth win of the year at Attica. Miller, who now has 10 overall victories in 2025, moved to fourth on Attica’s all time win list with 50 checkers in his career.

It wasn’t easy as Stroup used heavy lapped traffic to stay within striking distance of Miller but as they raced to the white flag, Stroup jumped the cushion and spun. Miller drove away the final two laps for the win over Paul Weaver, Dustin Dinan, John Ivy and Seth Schneider.

Miller also pads his lead in the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series as he looks to repeat as the series champion.

“This is just an unbelievable year. The engines are working great, the car is handling great and we’re having a ton of fun,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Pub 400., Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Tuesday, July 15 for the 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Pet Products featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. Attica Raceway Park events are streamed on DirtVision.

About the Sutton Bank – www.suttonbank.com

Founded in 1878, the history of Sutton Bank is fundamentally linked to the development of southeastern Seneca and western Huron Counties. Attorney Lester Sutton opened the bank to serve the growing needs of merchants and farmers in Attica. A progressive, privately held independent, community bank, Sutton Bank has consistently been named one of the top small business and agricultural lenders in Ohio. This supports Sutton’s dedication to meeting the financial needs of the community, and their commitment to providing exceptional customer service with local decision-making. The leaders of Sutton Bank feel a responsibility to remain independent and provide products and services that grow out of understanding customers’ needs, both individuals and businesses. Sutton Bank’s employees live and work in these communities, and participate in the decisions of local business organizations. Today, Sutton Bank operates eight full-service branch offices throughout a four-county area.

About Heidelberg Materials – https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com

Heidelberg Materials has been present in the United States since 1977, when it purchased the Lehigh Cement Company. Heidelberg Materials serves its cement customers in the US through 13 strategically located cement plants and a strong distribution terminal network. The company manufactures and distributes gray cement, white cement, custom colored cement, and slag cement. While the majority of the cement is used in the production of ready-mixed concrete, it is also used in the manufacturing of precast concrete products, pipes and blocks, and by the oil well industry. At Heidelberg Materials, we’ve been contributing to progress for 150 years. With more than 51,000 employees at almost 3,000 sites in over 50 countries, Heidelberg Materials is one of the world’s largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions with leading market positions in cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete. Heidelberg products and services are used in the construction of houses, infrastructure, commercial and industrial facilities.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, July 4, 2025

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

A Feature 1 30 Laps | 00:21:51.942

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[8]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2]; 4. 11-Cole Duncan[1]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[6]; 7. 25R-Jordan Ryan[4]; 8. 19M-Joel Myers[11]; 9. 22M-Dan McCarron[17]; 10. 14-Sean Rayhall[21]; 11. 70-Henry Malcuit[9]; 12. 5-Kody Brewer[12]; 13. 35-Stuart Brubaker[22]; 14. 19-TJ Michael[15]; 15. 01-Bryan Sebetto[10]; 16. 34-Sterling Cling[13]; 17. 16-DJ Foos[19]; 18. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]; 19. 15-Mitch Harble[20]; 20. 97-Tylar Rankin[16]; 21. 19P-Paige Polyak[14]; 22. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[18]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:04:33.009

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]; 3. 16-DJ Foos[5]; 4. 15-Mitch Harble[4]; 5. 14-Sean Rayhall[11]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[3]; 8. 7M-Brandon Moore[10]; 9. 8T-Tanner Tecco[8]; 10. 6J-Jonah Aumend[7]; 11. 3V-Chris Verda[12]; 12. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]; 13. 98-Robert Robenalt[13]; 14. (DNS) 7*-Tyler Street

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:41.620

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]; 2. 70-Henry Malcuit[1]; 3. 19M-Joel Myers[4]; 4. 19P-Paige Polyak[3]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]; 6. 16-DJ Foos[5]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:33.438

1. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[1]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[3]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[7]; 8. (DNS) 7*-Tyler Street

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:07:55.986

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 4. 97-Tylar Rankin[7]; 5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[5]; 6. 6J-Jonah Aumend[6]; 7. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]

Heat 4 8 Laps | 00:05:03.994

1. 11-Cole Duncan[1]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling[2]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 5. 15-Mitch Harble[7]; 6. 8T-Tanner Tecco[5]; 7. 3V-Chris Verda[6]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:03:07.000

1. 19M-Joel Myers, 00:12.879[7]; 2. 19P-Paige Polyak, 00:12.895[4]; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:13.010[8]; 4. 70-Henry Malcuit, 00:13.069[1]; 5. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.094[3]; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.306[2]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.823[6]; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt, 00:14.579[5]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps | 00:01:07.000

1. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.673[2]; 2. 19-TJ Michael, 00:12.858[1]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:12.868[4]; 4. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:12.876[6]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:12.918[8]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.075[5]; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:13.160[7]; 8. 7*-Tyler Street, 00:59.999[3]

Qualifying 3 3 Laps | 00:01:57.000

1. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:12.703[6]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.718[5]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.742[1]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 00:12.896[4]; 5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:13.380[2]; 6. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 00:13.389[7]; 7. 97-Tylar Rankin, 00:14.206[3]

Qualifying 4 3 Laps | 00:01:02.000

1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.671[2]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:12.725[5]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:12.978[1]; 4. 11-Cole Duncan, 00:13.183[3]; 5. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:13.351[6]; 6. 3V-Chris Verda, 00:13.773[7]; 7. (DNS) 15-Mitch Harble

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:20:33.954

1. 26-Jamie Miller[6]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan[7]; 4. 49I-John Ivy[3]; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 6. 4M-Blayne Keckler[8]; 7. 0-Bradley Bateson[9]; 8. 319-Steve Watts[5]; 9. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[20]; 10. 8K-Zach Kramer[12]; 11. 19R-Steve Rando[10]; 12. 63-Randy Ruble[11]; 13. 26S-Lee Sommers[16]; 14. 3M-Logan Mongeau[19]; 15. X15-Kasey Ziebold[15]; 16. 09-Daniel Hoffman[17]; 17. 10X-Dustin Stroup[1]; 18. 78-Austin Black[14]; 19. 2-Brenden Torok[13]; 20. 12-Dylan Watson[18]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:08:24.641

1. 26S-Lee Sommers[1]; 2. 09-Daniel Hoffman[2]; 3. 12-Dylan Watson[3]; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[6]; 6. 11-Brayden Harrison[9]; 7. 1S-James Saam[4]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair[10]; 9. 13M-Kael Mowrer[5]; 10. (DNS) 9R-Logan Riehl; 11. (DNS) 51-Haldon Miller

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:13:10.712

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[3]; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[9]; 5. 78-Austin Black[7]; 6. 26S-Lee Sommers[5]; 7. 1S-James Saam[8]; 8. 9R-Logan Riehl[4]; 9. 51-Haldon Miller[6]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:07:00.005

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 2. 6-Dustin Dinan[4]; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 4. 8K-Zach Kramer[5]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]; 6. 09-Daniel Hoffman[8]; 7. 13M-Kael Mowrer[6]; 8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:31.821

1. 319-Steve Watts[1]; 2. 49I-John Ivy[3]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[2]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[5]; 5. 4M-Blayne Keckler[4]; 6. 12-Dylan Watson[8]; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[6]; 8. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:05:14.000

1. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:13.847[5]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.857[1]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.925[7]; 4. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.962[8]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.086[6]; 6. 51-Haldon Miller, 00:14.162[3]; 7. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.508[9]; 8. 1S-James Saam, 00:14.768[2]; 9. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:59.999[4]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps | 00:01:13.000

1. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.683[5]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.950[6]; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.989[2]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.095[3]; 5. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.148[1]; 6. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 00:14.214[9]; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.216[4]; 8. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:14.307[8]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:14.508[7]

Qualifying 3 3 Laps | 00:05:21.649

1. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.833[2]; 2. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.950[5]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.004[6]; 4. 319-Steve Watts, 00:14.021[4]; 5. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:14.034[8]; 6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 00:14.040[1]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.074[3]; 8. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:14.317[7]

Dirt Super Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:09:21.588

1. RH21-Gregg Haskell[1]; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[3]; 3. 15B-Mike Bores[2]; 4. 46-Colin Shipley[4]; 5. 50-Ryan Missler[8]; 6. 51-Devin Shiels[5]; 7. 3-Matt Miller[7]; 8. 5M-Ryan Markham[6]; 9. 57-Steve Kester[9]; 10. 74-Jeff Warnick[12]; 11. 153-John Miller[14]; 12. 28-Kent Brewer[11]; 13. 1N-Casey Noonan[15]; 14. 16-Steve Sabo[18]; 15. 11-Austin Gibson[17]; 16. 22-Dominic DeNero[19]; 17. 53X-Dylan Jessen[20]; 18. 2C-Clint Coffman[16]; 19. 71-Dave Hornikel[10]; 20. 21-Wesley Morrison[13]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:04:31.807

1. 2C-Clint Coffman[3]; 2. 11-Austin Gibson[1]; 3. 16-Steve Sabo[6]; 4. 22-Dominic DeNero[2]; 5. 53X-Dylan Jessen[5]; 6. 29-Nate Potts[7]; 7. 7-Nick Cox[12]; 8. 39-Brandon Moore[9]; 9. 69R-Doug Baird[8]; 10. 14T-Cody Truman[11]; 11. 45D-Tom Denzinger[4]; 12. (DNS) 101-Chester Fitch

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:06:04.009

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[4]; 2. 15B-Mike Bores[3]; 3. 57-Steve Kester[2]; 4. 71-Dave Hornikel[1]; 5. 21-Wesley Morrison[6]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[8]; 7. 45D-Tom Denzinger[9]; 8. 29-Nate Potts[7]; 9. 101-Chester Fitch[5]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:23.166

1. 3-Matt Miller[2]; 2. 46-Colin Shipley[4]; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]; 4. 28-Kent Brewer[5]; 5. 153-John Miller[1]; 6. 22-Dominic DeNero[9]; 7. 53X-Dylan Jessen[6]; 8. 69R-Doug Baird[8]; 9. 14T-Cody Truman[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:03:17.895

1. 51-Devin Shiels[3]; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[4]; 3. RH21-Gregg Haskell[2]; 4. 74-Jeff Warnick[7]; 5. 1N-Casey Noonan[1]; 6. 2C-Clint Coffman[6]; 7. 16-Steve Sabo[9]; 8. 39-Brandon Moore[8]; 9. 7-Nick Cox[5]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:01:07.000

1. 1*-Kyle Moore, 00:14.606[2]; 2. 15B-Mike Bores, 00:15.148[8]; 3. 57-Steve Kester, 00:15.216[9]; 4. 71-Dave Hornikel, 00:15.294[6]; 5. 101-Chester Fitch, 00:15.403[7]; 6. 21-Wesley Morrison, 00:15.486[4]; 7. 29-Nate Potts, 00:15.521[3]; 8. 11-Austin Gibson, 00:15.538[1]; 9. 45D-Tom Denzinger, 00:59.999[5]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps | 00:05:03.000

1. 46-Colin Shipley, 00:14.664[2]; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham, 00:15.056[3]; 3. 3-Matt Miller, 00:15.319[1]; 4. 153-John Miller, 00:15.488[4]; 5. 28-Kent Brewer, 00:15.652[7]; 6. 53X-Dylan Jessen, 00:16.035[9]; 7. 14T-Cody Truman, 00:16.197[8]; 8. 69R-Doug Baird, 00:16.510[5]; 9. 22-Dominic DeNero, 00:59.999[6]

Qualifying 3 3 Laps | 00:01:14.000

1. 50-Ryan Missler, 00:14.883[6]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels, 00:14.938[4]; 3. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 00:15.106[5]; 4. 1N-Casey Noonan, 00:15.197[7]; 5. 7-Nick Cox, 00:15.393[8]; 6. 2C-Clint Coffman, 00:15.540[2]; 7. 74-Jeff Warnick, 00:15.595[3]; 8. 39-Brandon Moore, 00:15.951[1]; 9. 16-Steve Sabo, 00:16.030[9]