Turner and Dryden Take Ohsweken wins

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 22, 2022) – Core-Mark presented Wall of Fame and Fan Appreciation Night on July 22 at Ohsweken Speedway; Cory Turner, Darren Dryden, Dave Bailey, & Eric Yorke took victories in their A-Main events, while fans got to meet their favourite drivers and witness the new Wall of Fame inductees receive their well-deserved honours.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Cory Turner and Dylan Westbrook led the 24 car field to green to start the 20 lap 360 Sprint Car A-Main. Turner lost the lead to Westbrook in the opening laps, only to have Cory challenge for the lead once more until an early caution stopped his momentum. A second caution came out due to Liam Martin and Mikey Kruchka colliding, which saw Kruchka’s night end early. Westbrook had a perfect restart, holding back the hard charging Cory Turner. With nine laps left to go, Cory Turner knew his time was running out so he rolled the dice and made the winning move by making a difficult pass on the high side. Cory Turner is now the only driver to win more than once this season, showing how competitive this division really is. Westbrook got a second place finish filling in for Dan Nanticoke in the No. 15 car, while Matt Farnham collected the final podium spot. D.J Christie and Liam Martin finished fourth and fifth respectively. Ryan Turner now leads the division by only a single point over his brother Cory.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Rob Neely and Jesse Costa made up the front row to start the 20 lap Crate Sprint Car A-Main. Darren Dryden made up four spots in just the first two laps to gain the lead. Dryden held off the pack in three different restarts over the night; caution flags and traffic could not stop Dryden from taking his third win of the season. Costa mounted a challenge for the lead but ultimately ran out of laps and settled for second. Mike Bowman again ended the night on the podium, finishing third. Lucas Smith finished fourth, while Neely finished fifth after starting on the pole. Lucas Smith leaves the night leading the division, now by 21 points over Eric Gledhill.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Gofast Teeple and Kyle Andress led the grid to start the 20 lap Thunder Stock A-Main. Within three laps Robert Hoskins became the new race leader after starting third. Pole sitter Teeple dropped to fourth by the time the first caution came out. Championship contenders Dave Bailey and Ryan Beagle once again rallied their way to the front of the pack. After an untimely caution, last week’s runner up Mark Fawcett had an excellent restart and gained the lead with seven laps left to go. The lead was short-lived as Bailey and Beagle overtook Fawcett. Bailey held off Beagle with everything he had left to take his fifth win of the year. Beagle settled for second, Fawcett third, Hoskins fourth, and Mike Klazinga fifth. Bailey now leads over Beagle by 41 points in the division points standings.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Paul Longboat and Mike Giberson to start the 15 lap Mini Stock A-Main. Before the first lap could be completed a caution came out due to a front bumper on the track from Matt Nuell’s car. The restart would get much worse however, as a red flag came out due to a multi-car crash which saw Tristan DaSilva take the most damage, ending his race. Points leader Tyler Lafantaisie took some damage as well that would later affect his vehicle’s performance. Jeff Elsliger took the lead after the restart but it was short-lived as contact with Longboat sent him into the wall on the front stretch, causing another caution. Wayde Thorne assumed the lead as leader Longboat entered the pits due to damage. However it was the driver who started 16th, rookie Eric Yorke, who raced to his first victory ever at Ohsweken after holding off Wayde Thorne, who earned second. Ryan Hillar finished third, Fabio Olivieri fourth, and Tyler Lafantaisie fifth. Lafantaisie’s seventh consecutive top five finish has him now leading the division by 108 points over Olivieri.

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, July 22, 2022

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Wall of Fame & Fan Appreciation Night

presented by Core-Mark

Total Entries: 126

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (27 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 13-Cory Turner[1]; 2. 15-Dylan Westbrook[2]; 3. 7NY-Matt Farnham[10]; 4. 5-DJ Christie[4]; 5. 9-Liam Martin[6]; 6. 10-Mitch Brown[8]; 7. 88H-Josh Hansen[12]; 8. 91-Ryan Turner[3]; 9. 90-Travis Cunningham[15]; 10. 14H-Jim Huppunen[11]; 11. 17X-Mack DeMan[9]; 12. 45-Nick Sheridan[20]; 13. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[16]; 14. 20-Brayden Cooley[13]; 15. 1-Holly Porter[18]; 16. 70-Baily Heard[17]; 17. 1 10-Jake Brown[19]; 18. 87X-Shone Evans[21]; 19. 81-Derek Jonathan[23]; 20. 21-John Burbridge Jr[22]; 21. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[24]; 22. (DNF) 68-Aaron Turkey[5]; 23. (DNF) 01K-Mikey Kruchka[7]; 24. (DNF) 11-Jamie Turner[14]

Hard Charger – Nick Sheridan + 8

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 5-DJ Christie[4]; 2. 17X-Mack DeMan[1]; 3. 10-Mitch Brown[6]; 4. 88H-Josh Hansen[5]; 5. 14H-Jim Huppunen[8]; 6. 1-Holly Porter[2]; 7. 1 10-Jake Brown[7]; 8. 81-Derek Jonathan[3]; 9. 87X-Shone Evans[9]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:04.475

1. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[1]; 2. 68-Aaron Turkey[3]; 3. 15-Dylan Westbrook[8]; 4. 7NY-Matt Farnham[6]; 5. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[4]; 6. 70-Baily Heard[5]; 7. 45-Nick Sheridan[7]; 8. 46-Kevin Pauls[2]; 9. 27-Paul Ballantyne[9]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 91-Ryan Turner[1]; 2. 9-Liam Martin[2]; 3. 13-Cory Turner[7]; 4. 20-Brayden Cooley[3]; 5. 11-Jamie Turner[6]; 6. 90-Travis Cunningham[8]; 7. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[4]; 8. 21-John Burbridge Jr[5]; 9. 94X-Scott Hall[9]

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – 3:15.414

1. 1 10-Jake Brown[1]; 2. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]; 3. 87X-Shone Evans[5]; 4. 21-John Burbridge Jr[4]; 5. 81-Derek Jonathan[6]; 6. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[3]; 7. 27-Paul Ballantyne[8]; 8. 94X-Scott Hall[9]; 9. 46-Kevin Pauls[7]

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (37 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[5]; 2. 4-Jesse Costa[2]; 3. 71-Mike Bowman[7]; 4. 49L-Lucas Smith[6]; 5. 74-Rob Neely[1]; 6. 2M-Steve Murdock[15]; 7. 7-Eric Gledhill[10]; 8. 19D-Allan Downey[9]; 9. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[3]; 10. BS39-Brett Stratford[17]; 11. 45-Curtis Gartly[13]; 12. 08-Steven Beckett[14]; 13. 28-Jordan Hill[28]; 14. 20-Johnny Miller[18]; 15. 14-Larry Gledhill[11]; 16. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[26]; 17. 51-Trevor Young[12]; 18. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[23]; 19. 77T-Tyeller Powless[4]; 20. MK8-Matt Hill[27]; 21. 88-Lance Erskine[20]; 22. 3S-Austin Roes[24]; 23. 2-Travis Hofstetter[19]; 24. 5C-Conor Mahoney[22]; 25. 14T-Noelle Teal[16]; 26. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[25]; 27. (DNF) 94-Ryan Fraser[21]; 28. (DNF) 24A-AJ Lewis[8]

Hard Charger – Jordan Hill + 15

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 74-Rob Neely[3]; 2. 7-Eric Gledhill[1]; 3. 71-Mike Bowman[6]; 4. 45-Curtis Gartly[5]; 5. 88-Lance Erskine[2]; 6. BS39-Brett Stratford[8]; 7. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[4]; 8. 2W-Lee Winger[9]; 9. 28-Jordan Hill[7]; 10. 69K-Ken Hamilton[10]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:21.122

1. 77T-Tyeller Powless[2]; 2. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[9]; 3. 2M-Steve Murdock[1]; 4. 14T-Noelle Teal[4]; 5. 2-Travis Hofstetter[3]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[6]; 7. MK8-Matt Hill[7]; 8. 26X-Terry Baker[5]; 9. 16X-Keegan Baker[8]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:10.424

1. 49L-Lucas Smith[3]; 2. 14-Larry Gledhill[1]; 3. 19D-Allan Downey[5]; 4. 24A-AJ Lewis[8]; 5. 94-Ryan Fraser[2]; 6. 3S-Austin Roes[6]; 7. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[7]; 8. 99-Joshua Hill[4]; 9. 48-Andrew Marshall[9]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – 2:10.946

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[1]; 2. 4-Jesse Costa[9]; 3. 51-Trevor Young[3]; 4. 08-Steven Beckett[5]; 5. 5C-Conor Mahoney[2]; 6. 20-Johnny Miller[7]; 7. 97-Sheldon Bender[4]; 8. 16R-Seth Roy[6]; 9. 29W-Tyler Ward[8]

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – NT

1. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[2]; 2. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[4]; 3. MK8-Matt Hill[1]; 4. 28-Jordan Hill[12]; 5. 26X-Terry Baker[5]; 6. 16R-Seth Roy[6]; 7. 97-Sheldon Bender[3]; 8. 99-Joshua Hill[8]; 9. 29W-Tyler Ward[9]; 10. 48-Andrew Marshall[7]; 11. 16X-Keegan Baker[10]; 12. 69K-Ken Hamilton[11]; 13. (DNS) 2W-Lee Winger