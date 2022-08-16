Schatz scores 11th Knoxville Nationals championship worth $175,000

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 15, 2022) – For the 11th time in his career, and for the first time since 2017, ten-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion, Donny Schatz, is a Knoxville Nationals winner, scoring the $175,000 payday in emotional fashion in front of a sold out Knoxville Raceway crowd on Saturday, August 13.

His ninth time under Tony Stewart Racing, Schatz’ Knoxville Nationals championship occurred in exciting fashion, fading as far back as seventh before commencing his campaign to the front of the field.

“I didn’t drive like I should at the beginning,” Schatz added. “We were decent both nights, but took a big swing at it and tried something new with the motor tonight. I didn’t know if we were gonna get there after I fell as far back as I did. I just couldn’t control the wheel spin.”

Schatz made his winning move with just four laps remaining, taking command from former Nationals champion, David Gravel, with a slider through turns three and four. The Fargo, North Dakota, native put himself in winning contention just a few laps prior, getting by defending All Star champion, Tyler Courtney, to take second on lap 39.

“At the break, Scuba [Steve Swenson] could read me like a book and knew when I didn’t say anything that he should throw the 911 at it. These guys did an incredible job. It was do or die on the bottom. I kept getting better and better there at the end. This one feels like the first time, really.”

Schatz is now one Knoxville Nationals title away from tying Steve Kinser for the most all-time (12). Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing owns 12 Nationals victories as a car owner, earning the first three with Dover, Missouri’s Danny Lasoski. Schatz earned his first two Nationals championships in his family-owned Schatz Motorsports.

“There are no words for this,” Schatz said. “I could hear my dad [Danny Schatz] telling me to gather it up and settle down and it worked.”

Donny Schatz kicked-off his Knoxville Nationals campaign with a strong preliminary effort, finishing second from seventh in Wednesday’s preliminary A-Main. Schatz’ overall preliminary effort was good enough to put him on the inside of row two for Saturday’s 50-lapper.

Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2022 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series campaign with the three-day Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, on Thursday through Saturday, August 18-20.

