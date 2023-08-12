Brooke Tatnell Wins the E-Main at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 12, 2023) – Brooke Tatnell started off the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. Tatnell led the entire distance in a lengthy feature marred by a pair of red flags. This was Brooke Tatnell second E-Main win at the Knoxville Nationals, the first coming in 1991.

Brooke Tatnell and Austin Bishop started on the front row for the 10-lap E-Main.

The start was short lived as Cody Ihlen hit the wall and went for a wild tumble down the frontstrech. Ihlen was alert and talking to the safety team but had to be extracted from the car and transported to a local area hospital.

Brooke Tatnell took the lead on the second attempt to start the E-Main with Skylar Prochaska and Kevin Thomas Jr. in tow. Prochaska and Thomas ran side by side for second for two laps with Prochaska keeping the spot.

The red flag appeared again on lap five when Frank Rogers’ car went up in flames in turn six. Rogers was able to climb from the car under his own power. During the red flag Kevin Ingle’s car also had a small fire. Ingle was able to climb back in the car and restart, retaining his position because he was not the cause of the caution.

After the restart Tatnell cruised to the E-Main victory. Skylar Prochaska, Kevin Thomas Jr, Austin Bishop, Rusty Hickman, A.J. Moeller, Chase Dietz, Kevin Ingle, and Kevin Goldesberry gets by Cole Mincer for the final transfer spot on the last lap.

62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 12, 2023

E Main (10 Laps)

1. 16-Brooke Tatnell[1]

2. 44P-Skylar Prochaska[3]

3. 4J-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]

4. 35B-Austin Bishop[2]

5. 45-Rusty Hickman[9]

6. 20-AJ Moeller[6]

7. 1A-Chase Dietz[5]

8. 2KK-Kevin Ingle[7]

9. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[15]

10. 15JR-Cole Mincer[12]

11. 121-RJ Johnson[10]

12. 9H-Landon Hansen[11]

13. 4K2W-Matt Wasmund[14]

14. 6-Bill Rose[16]

15. 78-Bill Wagner[18]

16. 6X-Frank Rodgers[13]

17. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[17]

18. 105-Cody Ihlen[4]

(First nine finishers transferred to the D-main)