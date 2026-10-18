Kofoid Bests Williamson in Wild World of Outlaws Belle-Clair Debut

By Alex Nieten

BELLEVILLE, IL (October 17, 2026) – The gloves came off Saturday night at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park Speedway.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invaded the brand new Illinois bullring for the first time. Anticipation was sky high for the best Sprint Car drivers in the world to put on a show at the 1/4 mile, and the fans were not let down.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Garet Williamson delivered an unforgettable duel. The two good friends went to war through the opening half of the 40-lap Feature. One would fire a slide job, and the other would counter with a crossover. One would find a groove of grip and slip by, then the other would use a lapped car as a pick to retake the position.

Ultimately, Kofoid finally gained the upper hand for good on the 18th circuit after several lead changes. The Penngrove, CA native wrestled the top spot away and built a commanding lead in the Roth Motorsports No. 83. A late red flag for Williamson flipping gave the resurging Parker Price-Miller a shot with 11 laps to go, but he was no match as Kofoid powered away and sliced through traffic on his way to Victory Lane and hoisting the Battle at Belle-Clair championship belt.

“That was some of the best racing I’ve been a part of this whole year, maybe even some of the best in the last three years I’ve been with the Outlaws,” Kofoid said. “Definitely special to do it alongside him (Williamson). They were very, very good. I told myself if we stay in traffic, I think I’ll be okay even though I lost it those couple times. Bummer to see what happened to him. It would’ve been nice to be up here with him.”

Kofoid extended his Series-best win tally in 2026 to 16. That ensures he’ll at least tie for the most victories this season, and he’ll own sole possession of that title as long as David Gravel or Sheldon Haudenschild don’t win the final five races of the season. The mark of 16 matches the most triumphs in one season for Roth Motorsports, equaling Danny Lasoski’s total he reached with Dennis and Teresa Roth’s team in 1999.

Parker Price-Miller started on the pole, slipped back as far as sixth, and then rallied to the runner-up position in the Indy Race Parts No. 71.

Mason City, IL’s Karter Sarff made the home state proud by rounding out the Belle-Clar podium for his first World of Outlaws top three in only his third Feature appearance.

Sheldon Haudenschild and Spencer Bayston completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Buddy Kofoid earned another Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Colton Robinson set Simpson Quick Time in his official World of Outlaws debut.

Heat Races belonged to Parker Price-Miller (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Karter Sarff (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Zach Daum (WIX Filters Heat Three), and David Gravel (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Garet Williamson.

Parker Price-Miller topped the Toyota Dash.

Bryce Norris won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Sheldon Haudenschild got the final transfer from the Last Chance Showdown then drove from 24th to fourth to take the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Logan Schuchart was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Emerson Axsom was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Garet Williamson ripped the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race also went to Garet Williamson.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars debut at Texarkana 67 Speedway on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 23-24, for the Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends and Short Track Nationals. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 2. 71-Parker Price Miller[1]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[24]; 5. 17-Spencer Bayston[8]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[11]; 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[16]; 8. 27-Emerson Axsom[13]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz[15]; 10. 2-David Gravel[5]; 11. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[23]; 12. 16C-Skylar Gee[12]; 13. 17B-Bill Balog[7]; 14. 6-Bryce Lucius[19]; 15. 79-Gage Montgomery[20]; 16. 2C-Cole Macedo[10]; 17. 7S-Chris Windom[14]; 18. 51B-Joe B Miller[18]; 19. 2MD-Darin Naida[22]; 20. 37-Bryce Norris[21]; 21. (DNF) 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 22. (DNF) 7A-Will Armitage[9]; 23. (DNF) 87-Austin Hartmann[17]; 24. (DNF) 92-Zach Daum[6]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 37-Bryce Norris[2]; 2. 2MD-Darin Naida[3]; 3. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[5]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]; 5. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]; 6. 85J-Logan Julien[9]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]; 8. 71W-Jaxton Wiggs[10]; 9. 29-Brayton Lynch[11]; 10. 17BB-Dean Barnes[6]; 11. 33S-Shane O’Banion[15]; 12. 71X-Colton Robinson[1]; 13. OO-Broc Elliott[13]; 14. 7W-Ben Brown[12]; 15. 7C-Brad Bowden[17]; 16. 58-Bryan Brewster[16]; 17. (DNF) 16-James Boyd[14]; 18. (DNS) 6H-Zach Hampton; 19. (DNS) 28-Korbin Keith

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 71-Parker Price Miller[2]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]; 5. 2-David Gravel[5]; 6. 92-Zach Daum[6]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[8]; 8. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 71-Parker Price Miller[2]; 2. 17-Spencer Bayston[5]; 3. 7A-Will Armitage[4]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]; 5. 87-Austin Hartmann[7]; 6. 2MD-Darin Naida[9]; 7. 71X-Colton Robinson[1]; 8. 85J-Logan Julien[3]; 9. OO-Broc Elliott[8]; 10. (DNS) 6H-Zach Hampton

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[4]; 5. 6-Bryce Lucius[6]; 6. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[7]; 7. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 8. 29-Brayton Lynch[9]; 9. 33S-Shane O’Banion[8]; 10. (DNS) 28-Korbin Keith

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 92-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 3. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 6. 37-Bryce Norris[6]; 7. 17BB-Dean Barnes[9]; 8. 71W-Jaxton Wiggs[8]; 9. 16-James Boyd[10]; 10. (DNS) 7C-Brad Bowden

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 3. 16C-Skylar Gee[2]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 5. 79-Gage Montgomery[5]; 6. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 8. 7W-Ben Brown[9]; 9. 58-Bryan Brewster[8]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 71X-Colton Robinson, 09.740[7]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff, 09.808[8]; 3. 71-Parker Price Miller, 09.903[14]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid, 09.908[4]; 5. 85J-Logan Julien, 09.953[2]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo, 09.996[20]; 7. 7A-Will Armitage, 10.001[1]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz, 10.044[12]; 9. 17-Spencer Bayston, 10.118[19]; 10. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.163[18]; 11. 27-Emerson Axsom, 10.222[17]; 12. 6-Bryce Lucius, 10.255[11]; 13. 87-Austin Hartmann, 10.256[3]; 14. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 10.361[10]; 15. OO-Broc Elliott, 10.400[16]; 16. 33S-Shane O’Banion, 10.447[6]; 17. 2MD-Darin Naida, 10.514[13]; 18. 29-Brayton Lynch, 10.819[9]; 19. (DNF) 6H-Zach Hampton, 01:00.000[15]; 20. (DNS) 28-Korbin Keith, 01:00.001

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 92-Zach Daum, 09.983[11]; 2. 2-David Gravel, 10.141[5]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.166[6]; 4. 16C-Skylar Gee, 10.203[3]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo, 10.212[18]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson, 10.236[1]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller, 10.284[9]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 10.294[2]; 9. 7S-Chris Windom, 10.352[4]; 10. 79-Gage Montgomery, 10.410[16]; 11. 37-Bryce Norris, 10.433[17]; 12. 28M-Conner Morrell, 10.482[7]; 13. 7C-Brad Bowden, 10.535[15]; 14. 3N-Jake Neuman, 10.633[13]; 15. 71W-Jaxton Wiggs, 10.844[8]; 16. 58-Bryan Brewster, 10.981[19]; 17. 17BB-Dean Barnes, 11.000[12]; 18. 7W-Ben Brown, 11.076[10]; 19. 16-James Boyd, 11.092[14]