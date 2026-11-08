Blake Hahn Wins Season Finale with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

From POWRi

Fort Worth, TX. (11/7/26) – Blake Hahn closed out the 2026 season in winning fashion during Championship Night of Deuces Wild at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, leading all 25 laps to capture his first career victory with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League.

With 25 entries on hand for the season-ending event, Ryder McCutcheon established the quickest qualifying time during Thursday’s preliminary action with a lap of 13.516 seconds. Rees Moran, Blake Hahn, and Justin Henderson each earned heat race victories to set the stage for the final feature of the 2026 campaign.

Starting from the pole position alongside Ryder McCutcheon, high-point qualifier Blake Hahn wasted little time establishing himself as the driver to beat. Hahn jumped to the early advantage as Xavier Doney, Austin McCarl, Rees Moran, and Brenham Crouch battled for positions inside the top five.

Setting a strong pace around the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Hahn quickly stretched his advantage to more than two seconds while maintaining control of the 25-lap feature. Behind the leader, Austin McCarl began working his way forward as Rees Moran, Xavier Doney, and Brenham Crouch remained in contention for podium positions.

As the laps wound down, McCarl began cutting into Hahn’s advantage, setting up a late-race challenge for the victory. Despite the closing pressure and a late restart, Hahn remained composed, utilizing the high side of the racing surface to maintain his advantage and secure his first career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League feature victory.

“This car was really good tonight. I tagged the wall early and thought I gave it away, but it stayed together,” said Hahn in victory lane. “I saw Austin coming late, and on that last restart I knew I had to hit my marks on top and just hammer down. A great way to cap off the year and to be able to get a win here at TMS in a 410 is special.”

Austin McCarl continued his late charge but ultimately settled for the runner-up position, while Friday night’s feature winner Rees Moran completed the podium with a third-place finish. Brenham Crouch crossed the line fourth, with Xavier Doney rounding out the top five.

Hahn’s wire-to-wire performance brought the Deuces Wild Championship Weekend to a close, putting the finishing touches on the 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League season at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 11/7/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 5-Ryder McCutcheon(13.516)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 22M-Rees Moran

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 52-Blake Hahn

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 7SL-Justin Henderson

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 52-Blake Hahn

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 51B-Joe B Miller(+7)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 52-Blake Hahn

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602493

Honest Abe Roofing A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[5]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 4. 1-Brenham Crouch[8]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[9]; 6. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 7. 17GP-Kerry Madsen[10]; 8. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[2]; 9. F1-JJ Hickle[13]; 10. 51B-Joe B Miller[17]; 11. 7SL-Justin Henderson[6]; 12. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[15]; 13. G6-Cody Gardner[20]; 14. B8-John Barnard[16]; 15. 97-Scotty Milan[21]; 16. 74N-Natalie Doney[18]; 17. 10G-Steven Shebester[23]; 18. 71W-Weston Gorham[11]; 19. 4-Austin Mundie[19]; 20. 5P-Brecken Reese[4]; 21. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[12]; 22. 53-Jack Dover[14]; 23. (DNS) 2J-Zach Blurton; 24. (DNS) 98P-Ryan Padgett; 25. (DNS) 17-Brady Baker

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[2]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[4]; 3. 17GP-Kerry Madsen[1]; 4. 1-Brenham Crouch[3]; 5. 53-Jack Dover[6]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 7. 4-Austin Mundie[5]; 8. 10G-Steven Shebester[8]; 9. (DNS) 17-Brady Baker

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 2. 5P-Brecken Reese[3]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 4. 71W-Weston Gorham[5]; 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]; 6. 74N-Natalie Doney[6]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[8]; 8. G6-Cody Gardner[1]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7SL-Justin Henderson[1]; 2. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[2]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 5. B8-John Barnard[6]; 6. F1-JJ Hickle[3]; 7. 2J-Zach Blurton[7]; 8. (DNS) 98P-Ryan Padgett

Big R Stores Qualifying: 1. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 13.517[3]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.563[15]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl, 13.585[18]; 4. 1-Brenham Crouch, 13.623[12]; 5. 5P-Brecken Reese, 13.637[21]; 6. F1-JJ Hickle, 13.645[4]; 7. 22M-Rees Moran, 13.663[20]; 8. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.664[19]; 9. 45X-Ashton Torgerson, 13.770[16]; 10. 17GP-Kerry Madsen, 13.770[17]; 11. G6-Cody Gardner, 13.771[5]; 12. 7SL-Justin Henderson, 13.772[22]; 13. 4-Austin Mundie, 13.813[2]; 14. 71W-Weston Gorham, 13.838[11]; 15. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.896[14]; 16. 53-Jack Dover, 13.909[9]; 17. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.910[23]; 18. B8-John Barnard, 13.958[13]; 19. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.962[25]; 20. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 14.150[10]; 21. 2J-Zach Blurton, 14.186[1]; 22. 10G-Steven Shebester, 14.278[24]; 23. 97-Scotty Milan, 14.540[8]; 24. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 14.600[6]; 25. 17-Brady Baker, 14.610[7]

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.