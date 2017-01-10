Allard Wins Again; Eyes Third NZ Title

From Peterson Media

Seeing his winning streak snapped at Western Springs Speedway to start off 2017, Jonathan Allard returned to his winning ways on January 4th as he won the rain delayed feature event that ran in conjunction with the International Midget Series event.

“Another great week for this race team, but we still have some work to do,” Allard said. “Our biggest weekend of the year is coming up, and we would love nothing more than to keep the right to run the No. 1NZ for another year.”

Bringing in the New Year with a fourth place finish at Western Springs Speedway, the Chico, CA driver would not be held out of victory lane long as he would come back to the speedway on January 3rd looking to return to his winning ways.

With Mother Nature putting the breaks on the show after the second heat race, Allard would lead the charge the following night as he put on a brilliant performance to secure his first win of the 2017 calendar year, and his fifth overall this winter.

Taking the weekend off, Allard and his team have been busy preparing for this weekend’s New Zealand Title that will take place Friday and Saturday night at Ruapuna Speedway.

“This weekend we will do what we can to bring home another NZ Title,” Allard added. “I have only raced at Ruapuna once so there is some unfamiliarity, for sure. We have had a great car thus far, so I have the utmost confidence in my team.”

For those unable to make the trip to the NZ Title this weekend, there is a Pay-Per-View option to stream the marquee event. The Friday night portion will be available for $30 and the finale will stream for $35. This can be purchased at www.racing.org.nz.