Feature Win List as of January 17, 2017
Note: Not every track or series reports results to us. TJSlideways.com does the best of our ability to track down as many feature winners as possible. If you see a result or win total that is incorrect please contact us.
1. Luke Weel – 3
2. Christopher Bell – 2
3. Daniel Keen – 2
4. Nathan Smee – 2
5. Tom Payet – 2
6. Alex Bright – 1
7. Ashley Booker – 1
8. Brad Sweet – 1
9. Brad Whitchurch – 1
10. Brock Dean – 1
11. Chris James – 1
12. Corey McCullagh – 1
13. Cory Eliason – 1
14. Darryl Wright – 1
15. David Murcott – 1
16. Dean Thomas – 1
17. Gene Spooner – 1
18. Ian Madsen – 1
19. James Inglis – 1
20. James McFadden – 1
21. Jamie Larsen – 1
22. Jamie McDonald – 1
23. Jason Kendrick – 1
24. Joel Chadwick – 1
25. Jonathan Allard – 1
26. Justin Grant – 1
27. Kaidon Brown – 1
28. Keenan Fleming – 1
29. Kerry Madsen – 1
30. Kris Gerard – 1
31. Lachlan McHugh – 1
32. Luke Oldfield – 1
33. Mark Osborne – 1
34. Marshall McDiarmid – 1
35. Michael Pickens – 1
36. Michael Stewart – 1
37. Mitchell Haynes – 1
38. Peter Grainger – 1
39. Scott Thomsen – 1
40. Shaun Dobson – 1
41. Steven Lines – 1
42. Travis Berryhill – 1
43. Tyler Courtney – 1