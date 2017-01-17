Feature Win List as of January 17, 2017

Note: Not every track or series reports results to us. TJSlideways.com does the best of our ability to track down as many feature winners as possible. If you see a result or win total that is incorrect please contact us.

1. Luke Weel – 3

2. Christopher Bell – 2

3. Daniel Keen – 2

4. Nathan Smee – 2

5. Tom Payet – 2

6. Alex Bright – 1

7. Ashley Booker – 1

8. Brad Sweet – 1

9. Brad Whitchurch – 1

10. Brock Dean – 1

11. Chris James – 1

12. Corey McCullagh – 1

13. Cory Eliason – 1

14. Darryl Wright – 1

15. David Murcott – 1

16. Dean Thomas – 1

17. Gene Spooner – 1

18. Ian Madsen – 1

19. James Inglis – 1

20. James McFadden – 1

21. Jamie Larsen – 1

22. Jamie McDonald – 1

23. Jason Kendrick – 1

24. Joel Chadwick – 1

25. Jonathan Allard – 1

26. Justin Grant – 1

27. Kaidon Brown – 1

28. Keenan Fleming – 1

29. Kerry Madsen – 1

30. Kris Gerard – 1

31. Lachlan McHugh – 1

32. Luke Oldfield – 1

33. Mark Osborne – 1

34. Marshall McDiarmid – 1

35. Michael Pickens – 1

36. Michael Stewart – 1

37. Mitchell Haynes – 1

38. Peter Grainger – 1

39. Scott Thomsen – 1

40. Shaun Dobson – 1

41. Steven Lines – 1

42. Travis Berryhill – 1

43. Tyler Courtney – 1