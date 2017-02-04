Solomon Sails to Victory with Australian Sprintcar Allstars at Horsham
HORSHAM, Au. (February 4, 2017) — Chris Solomon won the Australian Sprintcar Allstars feature Saturday night at Blue Ribbon Raceway. Dan Evans and Paul Solomon rounded out the podium.
Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Blue Ribbon Raceway
Horsham, AU
Saturday February 4, 2017
Feature:
1. SA75 – Chris Solomon
2. S44 – Daniel Evans
3. V7 – Paul Soloman
4. V4 – Phil Lock
5. SA16 – Jack Gartner
6. V66 – Jesse Nicholas
7. SA69 – Cody Atkins
8. V34 – Brenton Farrer
9. V53 – Andy Thompson
10. V24 – Daniel Ellis
11. V29 – Michael Tancredi
12. ACT55 – Georgia McLeod
13. V31 – Jason Gibbons
14. SA76 – Brayden Cooley
15. SA56 – Jarmin Dalitz
16. V16 – James Wren
17. V18 – Anthony Foster
18. V65 – Kane Newcombe