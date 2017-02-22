Shane Golobic Set to Compete at a Majority of Events With the Sprint Car Challenge Tour

From Gary Thomas

FREMONT, Ca. (February 21, 2017) — Reigning Trophy Cup champion Shane Golobic is expected to compete at a majority of the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards events in 2017.

The Fremont, California driver is coming off a fantastic season that saw him not only bring home the $20,000 Trophy Cup, but also earn prestigious victories with the USAC National Midgets and the National Sprint League. Golobic started out the season by making the Saturday A-main once again at the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 25-year-old last year also tallied a trio of Winged 410 Sprint Car triumphs in the Golden State aboard the Keith Day Trucking/ Gabilan Ag No. 22 mount. Golobic is not just one of the top drivers from California, but even more importantly is a great representative of our state.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will kick-off its inaugural season on Saturday April 1 at the Antioch Speedway in Antioch, CA. It will mark the first California-based traveling Winged Sprint Car series event at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds facility since 2013.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is proudly sponsored by Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Bianchi Farms, Kyle Larson Racing, All Star Performance, ART Speed Equipment, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Auto Meter, Bullard Construction, Chris Kenner Racing Specialties/ Security Race Products, CRV Carbon Solutions, Flying Squirrel, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Jockos Sprint Parts, Keizer Wheels, Light Up the World Beverages, LRB Inc., Menne Hay Inc., Moto Wear, Metal Works, Naake Suspension, Pit Stop USA, PT Shocks, Pyrotect Racing Cells, RacePartsTrader.com, Saldana Racing Products, Sellers Race Wings and Walker Performance Filtration.

