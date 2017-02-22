Sprint Car Bandits and NCRA Join Forces

From Darin Short

MESQUITE, Tx (February 22, 2017) – After a successful inaugural season for the Sprint Car Bandits (SCB) Series, the series is now joining forces with the National Championship Racing Association (NCRA) for the upcoming season.

The primary reason for this alignment is to help each series expand their footprint from a marketing and advertising standpoint.

There are also several independent 360CI Sprint Car series that are in the process of announcing their alliance as well.

From a driver’s standpoint, there are no rules changes that are a part of this announcement. Each group will retain the ability to control their own rules.

With this initial announcement, we wanted to give the race teams a heads-up of this exciting news, and there will be a number of future press releases containing more specific information.

Please click www.SprintCarBandits.com and www.raceNCRA.com for more information, and be watching for follow-up announcements from other 360CI groups soon.