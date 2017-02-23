Twitter Reaction to Stevie Smith’s Retirement Annoucement
Wow! Shocked & sad to read this! Stevie was always 1 of my favs growing up & even more of a fan after getting to know & race against him! https://t.co/geUwkPeall
— Daryn Pittman (@DarynPittman) February 22, 2017
Loved that I got to watch Stevie Smith race so good and smooth!! Congrats on a great career and enjoy retirement.
— Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) February 23, 2017
Congrats to Stevie Smith on a great career! Always classy and underrated in my opinion. Glad I got to race with him on occasion @bbandit19 pic.twitter.com/3UELVX2CjD
— RJ Johnson (@rjjohnson71A) February 22, 2017
I wish the best to Stevie Smith. One heck of a driver. He was a winner of big races on all sizes of tracks. Always a gracious interview.
— Bobby Gerould (@BobbyGerould) February 22, 2017
Cheers to an amazing career Stevie Smith. Stevie was super cool when I was a 13 year old fan. I'll never forget that, total class act.
— Aaron Shaffer (@AaronMShaffer) February 22, 2017
Going to miss Stevie Smith more than anything. Thanks for all the memories at the race track. See you in the Hall of Fame!
— Sprint Car Updates™ (@Sprint_Updates) February 22, 2017
Stevie Smith is highly under rated IMHO. Wildly talented. Glad his business is doing that well.
— tjslideways.com (@tjslideways) February 22, 2017
Stevie Smith with the "Earl of Eldora" and his beautiful wife at the 2003 Mopar Million. @SprintCarNews @VntgSprintCars pic.twitter.com/h6Q7h9NLqO
— Sprint Car Pictorial (@TheWildSide37) February 22, 2017
Congrats Stevie Smith on an amazing career! First sprint car I ever raced was one of his old chassis. Big fan! @WingedNation @WorldofOutlaws
— Erin CrockerEvernham (@ErinEvernham) February 22, 2017
I am surprised that Stevie Smith @bbandit19 is retiring from racing. It will NOT be the same without him on the track in 2017.
— Tyler Barr (@TylerCoolGuy88) February 22, 2017
Still remember trading @DannyLasoski shirt for @SmithPrecision shirt as a kid. Stevie always treated me like gold. Enjoy your retirement pal
— Brian Brown (@BrianBrown21) February 23, 2017
#19 #theblackbandit #legend congratulations on a great career @bbandit19
— Logan Schuchart (@LSchuchart1s) February 23, 2017
I was & will always be a fan of @SmithPrecision congratulations on a awesome career & good luck in the next chapter of your life 🤓#legend
— Joey Saldana (@JoeySaldana) February 22, 2017
@bbandit19 congrats on a truly HoF career! As good as you were behind the wheel you were just as good with the fans
— Brian Liskai (@BrianLiskai) February 22, 2017
@SmithPrecision not only was he a awesome racer but I was also able to call him a teammate and a friend. He is a true legend of our sport!
— Paul McMahan (@paulmcmahan) February 23, 2017