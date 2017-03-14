White Focused on Consistency as She Enters First Season on Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Inside Line Promotions



LINDSAY, Okla. (March 14, 2017) – Harli White will embark upon her first career season chasing the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour this weekend when the series kicks off its campaign at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

White and the premier 360ci winged sprint car series head to the oval in Mesquite, Texas, on Friday and Saturday for the 44th annual Spring Nationals.

“I love Devil’s Bowl,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite tracks. It’s close to home and I’ve been there my whole life so it’s normal. I’ve had a few good finishes there, but they recently changed the track up a bit so this weekend it’s going to be throw your Devil’s Bowl notes out the window. Basically everybody is starting from scratch.”

The track has widened, which White said is a benefit.

“It helps because the fast guys will have a new track as well as everyone else to adapt to,” she said. “It levels the playing field for everyone.”

White’s career-best result at Devil’s Bowl Speedway came in August 2015 when she finished in the runner-up position.

“I led the whole race and got passed on the white flag,” she said. “That was a bummer, but we’ve had confidence racing there because we know we can run up front. Hopefully that will continue this weekend when we face a slightly different track.”

White has been consistent to start the night during her five races this season. She has won three heat races and placed second in another.

“The goal is to finish the features and wrack up points,” she said. “We’re starting our points racing so we’re going to have to focus on consistency in the main events.”

SEASON STATS –

5 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10, 2 top 15s, 5 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, for the 44 th annual Spring Nationals with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

APPAREL –

White has various t-shirt designs ranging from youth small to adult 4XL available for purchase at her race trailer every time she competes and at http://www.harliwhiteracing.net/shopping/ .

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Golden Triangle Fire Protection Inc.

Golden Triangle Fire Protection Inc., is a North Texas based company with more than 27 years of fire safety security. The company specializes in fire alarms, fire suppression systems and fire extinguisher sales essential to keeping safety a priority. Golden Triangle Fire Protection Inc. has established itself in the industry for being a professional full-service contractor servicing the commercial and residential markets across Texas.

“The support from everyone at Golden Triangle Fire Protection Inc. has been amazing,” White said. “Fire safety is very important to me and I’m grateful a company doing good things like Golden Triangle Fire Protection Inc. is partnering with our team.”

White would also like to thank Charlie’s Trucking and Forklift, Inc., The Mower Shop, Lucas Oil Products, Inc., The Body Works, Mesilla Valley Transportation, C.R.A.S.H. Enterprises, Sea Foam, Jerry Tucker Roustabout, LLC, PXP Racewear, RaceChic, Shiners Hospitals for Children and Superflow Testers for their continued support.

