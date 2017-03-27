PERRIS HOSTS 4TH USAC/CRA & OUTLAW “SO CAL SHOWDOWN” SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 27, 2017… This Saturday, April 1st, history will be made for the fourth time as the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and World of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars share the spotlight at Perris Auto Speedway. Also featuring the PAS Senior and Young Gun Sprint Cars, the “So Cal Showdown” is also a “Power of Purple Night” Benefiting the City of Perris Relay For Life and The American Cancer Society. Advance tickets with a FREE World of Outlaws “Fan Pit Pass” are available online at www.wooperrisautospeedway.com or by calling 844.347.8849. The spectator gates will open at 4:00pm and racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will start at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO USAC/CRA COMPETITORS: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier tires. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is also the current legal tire with the USAC West Coast, USAC SouthWest, and VRA Sprint Cars. Cars must pass a tech inspection and one-way radios are mandatory for drivers. USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT COMPETITIOR’S FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

The “So Cal Showdown” has become one of the “must see” races on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA schedule. Featuring both non-winged and winged 410 cubic inch powered sprint cars, fans can enjoy both styles of racing at one of the finest dirt tracks in the country. “The Demon” Damion Gardner won the inaugural event on April 12, 2014 and Richard Vander Weerd dominated the following year. Last season, Josh Hodges claimed the checkered flags with a dramatic last corner pass over Gardner, Brody Roa, Vander Weerd, and R.J. Johnson. At press time, “The Demon” leads all drivers with 40 Perris USAC/CRA victories and Nic Faas set the 1-lap qualifying record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012. A complete series win list at Perris Auto Speedway is at the end of this release.

Entering the second point race, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) has a slim three point lead over the competition. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #4 Scott Sales Company / Weld Racing Spike, Gardner qualified second overall, won his heat race, and finished second in the March 4th “Sokola Shootout” at Perris. “The Demon” has seventy USAC/CRA victories to his credit and will be looking to win his second “So Cal Showdown.”

Richard Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) is second in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #10 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Richard led all 30-laps to win the “Sokola Shootout.” In addition, the 2011 USAC West Coast Champion was seventh fast in time trials and ran second to Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm in his heat race. Vander Weerd has seven career USAC/CRA victories and will have his sights on his second “So Cal Showdown” triumph.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) ranks third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson qualified eighth overall, ran second to Damion Gardner in his heat race, and placed third in the March 4th feature. The second generation driver is expected to skip the Perris race to compete with the USAC SouthWest Sprints at Canyon Speedway Park.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) sits fourth in the championship standings. Piloting Jack Jory’s #2 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams was fourth quick in time trials, ran fourth in his heat race, and scored fourth in the Perris main event. The 2009 Rookie of the Year has five career USAC/CRA wins and will be looking to add the “So Cal Showdown” trophy to his collection.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) is fifth in the championship point chase. Racing Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Clackamas Rigging and Transfer XXX, Swanson earned his eleventh USAC/CRA Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, placed third in his heat race, and scored sixth in the “Sokola Shootout.” The 2012 Rookie of the Year has two career USAC/CRA wins and will have his sights on his first Perris Auto Speedway victory.

Currently twelfth in points, Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Matt McCarthy (Riverside, California) is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Brody Roa, Mike Spencer, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Logan Williams, Jace Vander Weerd, Verne Sweeney, Chris Gansen, “The Bear” Jeremy Ellertson, Cal Smith, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Eddie Tafoya, “The Flying Peanut” Parker Colston, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134. Advance tickets with a FREE World of Outlaws “Fan Pit Pass” are available online at www.wooperrisautospeedway.com or by calling 844.347.8849.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner.

2017 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS:

1-Richard Vander Weerd

SO CAL SHOWDOWN WINNERS:

2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Richard Vander Weerd, 2016-Josh Hodges.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS:

40-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6- Danny Sheridan, 6-Richard Vander Weerd, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 3-Garrett Hansen, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Austin Williams, 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: