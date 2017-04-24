2nd annual Midget Round Up at Airport Raceway Only One Month Away for TBJ Promotions

Inside Line Promotions



OWASSO, Okla. (April 24, 2017) – There’s only one month remaining before TBJ Promotions showcases its lone event this season.

Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., will host the 2nd annual Midget Round Up on May 27-28, when the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series and the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association will face off in a $2,000-to-win main event. Non-wing micro sprints will battle for a $1,000 top prize and the Colorado Lightning Sprints will race each night as well.

“We are offering a great payout for the midgets and micro sprints so that should entice teams from around the Midwest to compete,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “Last year set a strong foundation of great racing and tremendous support from the fans and community. We are looking forward to building on that and making the event even better in 2017.”

The event festivities begin on May 26 when Jax Sports Grille in Garden City will host a Friday evening pre-race party.

The action at the track starts on May 27 when the front gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Mid-America Millwright, The Tunnel Car Wash, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Driven Midwest and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.

TBJ PROMOTIONS –

TBJ Promotions is in its ninth year of showcasing marquee events. The featured event this year is the 2nd annual Midget Round Up, which is May 27-28 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan. For more information, visit http://www.TBJPromotions.com.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program and to join Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or InsideLinePromotions@gmail.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com. .