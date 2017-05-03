Wingless Sprint Series Awaits 2017 Debut at Madras Speedway

From Ben Deatherage

MADRAS, Or. (May 3, 2017) — Non-Wing Sprint Car fans will be quite excited to see that their 2017 will finally begin after a long winter offseason. The Wingless Sprint Series enter their sophomore season and the first leg of the new campaign starts at Madras Speedway on Saturday, May 6th.

The event is a part of the three-race Lynch Pro-Formance Products Wingless Mini Series. The three races will all take place at the central Oregon 1/4-mile oval and is expected to produce some very good car counts.

The WSS visited Madras four times in their inaugural 2016 season. Defending series champion Rob Lindsey managed to be the only driver to win twice. Youngster Lindsay Barney and veteran pilot Gary Lynch were the two single race victors.

Pit Gates will be opened at 2:00 PM, Wingless Pit Meeting at 4:30, with Hot Laps starting around 5:00. Pit Passes are $25.00 each and the Entry Fee is $10.00 to be paid at pill draw.

Be sure and visit wingless.nwextremeseries.com for the latest stories, news, points, and more regarding the Wingless Sprint Series. Also, check out the series on Facebook by visiting “Wingless Sprint Series” or “Northwest Wingless Tour” and clicking “Like”.