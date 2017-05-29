2017 POWRi Illinois SPEED Week

From POWRi

Belleville, IL – With the Fifth Annual Illinois SPEED Week on the horizon, fans and teams are hoping that Mother Nature plays nicely after a wet start to 2017 throughout the Midwest. Set to be bigger than ever, the Fifth Annual Illinois SPEED Week will host racing from the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Lucas Oil Division II Midget League, the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League, and new for 2017, the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprint Car League.

New to the Illinois SPEED Week schedule, the Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois will be featured as the opener on Wednesday, May 31st. The Dirt Oval at Route 66 will host the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Lucas Oil Division II Midget League, and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprint Car League. The only class running all five nights in addition to the National Midgets, the POWRi Lucas Oil Division II Midget League will pay $400 to win and $100 to start, all five nights. After an early season rainout, teams and fans are eager to see POWRi take to the Dirt Oval at Route 66 for the first time.

Thursday, June 1st the three divisions will make a short drive south to Fairbury American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois. Fairbury’s inaugural thriller with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League was in 2016 with Zach Daum taking the checkers, and is set to host the inaugural Sprint Mania in late 2017 with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprint Car League. FALS will also be televised on MAVTV, tape delayed and aired at a later date. Stay tuned for an upcoming announcement regarding the date.

Friday, June 2nd all three divisions will make the trek to Jacksonville Speedway and the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League will join for their opening night of Illinois SPEED Week. Saturday, June 3rd the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprint Car League will drop off as the other three divisions head to Macon Speedway for night number four. The fifth and final night of Illinois SPEED Week will be held at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday, June 4th featuring the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Lucas Oil Division II Midget League, and the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League.

