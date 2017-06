Davis Grabs San Tan Valley Feature

DAVIS GRABS SAN TAN VALLEY 30-LAPPER

SAN TAN VALLEY, Az. (June 10, 2017) — Charles Davis Jr. of Buckeye, Ariz. got by R.J. Johnson eight laps from the finish Saturday night and ended up winning the 30-lap Sands Chevrolet USAC Southwest Sprint Car race at Arizona Speedway. Johnson took second ahead of Tye Mihocko, Stevie Sussex and Nick Aiuto. Davis trails Johnson by only 24 points in the new series standings.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 10, 2017 – San Tan Valley, Arizona – Arizona Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Colton Hardy (#74 Williams), 2. Dennis Gile (#13 Gile), 3. Tye Mihocko (#5 Mihocko), 4. Stevie Sussex (#21AZ Burkhart), 5. Jeff Lowery (#45 Lowery), 6. Michael Curtis (#11C Turner/Wheeler), 7. Cody Sickles (#14 Simington), 8. Bruce St. James (#7K St. James). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Charles Davis Jr. (#50 Massey), 2. Chris Bonneau (#78 Bonneau), 3. R.J. Johnson (#51 Martin), 4. Nick Aiuto (#27 Aiuto), 5. Matt Lundy (#98 Lundy), 6. Rick Shuman (#25AZ Shuman), 7. Brent Yarnal (#29B Yarnal), 8. Joe Schoepner (#17 Schoepner). NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. R.J. Johnson, 3. Tye Mihocko, 4. Stevie Sussex, 5. Nick Aiuto, 6. Chris Bonneau, 7. Bruce St. James, 8. Michael Curtis, 9. Jeff Lowery, 10. Matt Lundy, 11. Brent Yarnal, 12. Joe Schoepner, 13. Cody Sickles, 14. Rick Shuman, 15. Dennis Gile, 16. Colton Hardy. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-16 Mihocko, 2. Laps 17-19 Davis, Laps 20-22 Johnson, Laps 23-30 Davis.

HARD CHARGER: Bruce St. James (15th to 7th)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: Charles Davis Jr.

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Johnson-783, 2-Davis-759, 3-Shon Deskins-592, 4-Aiuto-515, 5-Mihocko-513, 6-Sussex-496, 7-Lundy-473, 8-Bonneau-460, 9-Mike Martin-440, 10-Curtis-436.

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SPECIAL EVENT: August 16 – Sapulpa, OK – Creek County Speedway – “Freedom Tour”