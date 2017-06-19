Liggett Back in Victory Lane

PETERSEN MEDIA

Returning to action with the USAC West Coast 360 Series on Saturday night in Hanford, CA, Austin Liggett would out duel local favorite, Danny Faria, to score a thrilling win during the King’s County Fair at the Keller Auto Speedway.

“Saturday night was about as good as it gets,” Austin Liggett said. “We were extremely fast, led most of the race, and picked up the win.”

With 18 cars checked into the Central California facility, Liggett would get off to an extremely nice start as he timed the Excel Environmental Services/Liggett Trucking/Lucas Oil backed No. 83 entry in third fastest during qualifying time trials.

Racing his way to a win during his heat race, the Tracy, CA pilot would put the Tool Technology/Infinity Shocks/Steve Watt Enterprises on the pole for the 30-lap feature event on what was a slick and racy Keller Auto Speedway surface.

Getting the jump coming out of turn four, Liggett would slide up to the cushion in turns one and two and pull away from the field as Faria chased after him. Taking a liking to the cushion on both ends, Liggett would continue to pace the field for the first 11 laps until Faria was able to get by him on the 12th lap.

Back in second, Liggett would take advantage of a lap 14 restart as he would slide up in front of Faria as the field raced through turns one and two and beat the local favorite in a drag race getting into turns three and four and officially take the lead back on the 15th circuit.

Out in front again, Liggett would do a fantastic job of navigating traffic as he was able to get through quickly while keeping his challengers at bay. Leading the field the rest of the way home, Liggett would race on to score his seventh overall win of the 2017 season.

“Our car was perfect every time we hit the track thanks to my dad, and brother-in-law, Landon Hurst,” Liggett added. “It is great to get a win, but to get one for my dad on Father’s Day weekend is pretty cool.”

Austin Liggett Racing would like to thank Excel Environmental Services, Liggett Trucking, Lucas Oil, Tool Technology, Infinity Shocks, Steve Watt Enterprises, Brian Sperry Racing, and Jarrett Soares Racing for their support.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-18, Wins-7, Top 5’s-15, Top 10’s-18

ON TAP: Liggett will take this weekend off before returning to racing on July 2nd in Stockton, CA.

