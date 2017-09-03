Terry McCarl Leads The Way With ASCS Warrior at Lake Ozark Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

ELDON, Mo. (September 2, 2017)

While McCarl has won numerous times in ASCS competition, Saturday’s win is his first with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region. Slowed twice during Saturday’s A-Feature, it was not enough to present a shot at McCarl.While Terry ran away to the win, Jonathan Cornell climbed from fifth to second with Derek Hagar rolling to the final podium step after starting 15th on the field. Brian Brown from 11th was fourth with Randy Martin fifth.Sixth went to Miles Paulus with Ayrton Gennetten seventh. Kade Morton from 14th was eighth with Tyler Blank ninth and Tony Bruce, Jr. coming from 17th to complete the top-ten.The Lake Ozark Speedway ASCS Warrior Region 360 Nationals continues on Sunday, September 3 with a 40 lap A-Feature paying $4,000 to win. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 dates across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.Race Results:ASCS Warrior RegionLake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Mo.Saturday, September 2, 2017Car Count: 38Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [1]; 2. 26-Marshall Skinner, [2]; 3. 24M-Terry McCarl, [6]; 4. 22S-Sean McClelland, [4]; 5. 34-Corey Nelson, [3]; 6. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [8]; 7. 3Z-Zach Davis, [5]; 8. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [7]Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Dustin Morgan, [1]; 2. 21B-Brian Brown, [2]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [3]; 4. 38-Cody Baker, [5]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton, [8]; 6. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [7]; 7. 51-Mitchell Moore, [6]; 8. 99-John Schulz, [4]Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus, [5]; 2. 18X-Brad Ryun, [1]; 3. 1A-Adam Jones, [2]; 4. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [4]; 5. 12S-Parker Price-Miller, [7]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton, [6]; 7. 27-Danny Thoman, [8]; (DNS) 51B-Joe B. Miller,Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Danny Lasoski, [5]; 2. 75-Tyler Blank, [1]; 3. 4-Evan Martin, [7]; 4. 99E-Bailey Elliott, [3]; 5. 89-Todd McVay, [4]; 6. 49B-Ben Brown, [6]; 7. 65-T.J. Muths, [2]Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [2]; 2. 14-Randy Martin, [4]; 3. 76-Jay Russell, [5]; 4. 81-Tanner Gebhardt, [1]; 5. 0-Mike Trent, [3]; 6. 22-Dustin Barks, [6]; 7. 81A-Chris Morgan, [7]B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [2]; 2. 38-Cody Baker, [1]; 3. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [5]; 4. 12S-Parker Price-Miller, [4]; 5. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [3]; 6. 99-John Schulz, [11]; 7. 0-Mike Trent, [6]; 8. 51-Mitchell Moore, [9]; 9. 65-T.J. Muths, [10]; 10. 49B-Ben Brown, [7]; 11. 27-Danny Thoman, [8]B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 81-Tanner Gebhardt, [3]; 2. 22S-Sean McClelland, [1]; 3. 81A-Chris Morgan, [8]; 4. 22-Dustin Barks, [7]; 5. 34-Corey Nelson, [5]; 6. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [10]; 7. 3Z-Zach Davis, [9]; 8. 89-Todd McVay, [4]; 9. 99E-Bailey Elliott, [2]; 10. 7M-Chance Morton, [6]; (DNS) 51B-Joe B. Miller,A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 24M-Terry McCarl, [1]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [5]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [15]; 4. 21B-Brian Brown, [11]; 5. 14-Randy Martin, [3]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus, [2]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [8]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton, [14]; 9. 75-Tyler Blank, [13]; 10. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [17]; 11. 1A-Adam Jones, [16]; 12. 81A-Chris Morgan, [22]; 13. 38-Cody Baker, [18]; 14. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [24]; 15. 22S-Sean McClelland, [20]; 16. 26-Marshall Skinner, [10]; 17. 0-Mike Trent, [23]; 18. 93-Dustin Morgan, [7]; 19. 18X-Brad Ryun, [12]; 20. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [21]; 21. 81-Tanner Gebhardt, [19]; 22. 76-Jay Russell, [9]; 23. 50-Danny Lasoski, [4]; 24. 4-Evan Martin, [6]