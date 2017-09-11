NCRA Sprints Head to Thunder Hill Speedway This Saturday Night!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – September 11, 2017 – as they get set for “Battle on the Hill,” their first and only appearance of the season, at Thunder Hill Speedway in Mayetta, Kansas.

Former two-time tour champion Jeremy Campbell comes into the night as the points leader while defending tour champion Don Droud, Jr., Danny Jennings, Jon Freeman, Jeff Stasa, Forrest Southerland, Fred Mattox, Jake Greider, J.D. Johnson and Ray Seeman are the current top ten in standings with most, if not all, drivers expected to make the trip.

Eight events have been held thus far this season with eight different drivers having reached victory lane. Feature winners for 2017 so far include Campbell, Droud, Jennings, Mattox, Jason Martin, Joe Wood, Jr., Brian Bell and the most recent winner, Cody Ledger, this past Saturday night in McCool Junction, Nebraska.

Gates will open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. Grandstand general admission is just $20 for adults while kids ages 12 and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free. All pit passes are just $30.

Schedule, point standings, rules and more for the NCRA sprint car division can be obtained by accessing the series official website www.racencra.com or their facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.

Save money, purchase tickets in advance! Just log on to www.race81speedway.com to order your advanced tickets and save a couple of dollars.

Remember, this will be a Speedway’s Inc. event so for all race and ticket information call (316) 755-1781 or check out the facebook page: Race 81 Speedway.