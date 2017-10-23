Sellers Wins OCRS Finale at Enid Speedway
Oil Capital Racing Series
Enid Speedway
Enid, OK
Saturday October 22, 2017
Feature: 1 4X – Robert Sellers, 2. 5X – Jake Martins, 3. 20S – Sheldon Barksdale, 4. 2 – Mickey Walker, 5. 50Z – Zach Chappell, 6. 03 – Joe Wood Sr, 7. 22M – Matt Moore, 8. 76S – Shayla Waddell, 9. 5L – Joe Bob Lee, 10. 15D – Andrew Deal, 11. 4 – Shane Sellers, 12. 777 – Bailey Hughes, 13. 22T – Frank Taft, 14. 20H – Noah Harris, 15. 2W – Whit Gastineau, 16. P78 – Perry Pickard, 17. 222 – Jaiden Hughes, 18. 8 – Alex Sewell, 19. 55 – Johnny Kent, 20. 65 – Nick Lucito.