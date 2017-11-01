Kofoid Set for What Could be his Final Start for Dan Simpson Racing

From Gary Thomas

PENNGROVE, Ca. (November 1, 2017) – After putting together a fantastic season in 2017 Penngrove, California’s Michael “Buddy” Kofoid has announced that next weekend’s Northern California championship finale at the Stockton Dirt Track could potentially to be his final start with Dan Simpson Racing.

The 15-year-old driver has piloted the Dan Simpson Racing/ Gary Silva Ranches No. 4s sprint car to seven victories this year at five different tracks throughout the Golden State. Dan Simpson, who Kofoid began driving for at the age of 11 in 2013, is not planning to field a car next season, which leaves “Buddy” open for opportunities in 2018 and beyond.

“I really want to thank Dan Simpson for taking a chance on me at a young age and everything that he has done for me in my career up to this point, if it weren’t for Dan I wouldn’t be where I am today” Kofoid commented. “I can’t thank my crew chief Bryan Schaffner enough for the hundreds of hours he puts into this race team, and for the support of Roy VanConett, Bill Cannon and my Grandpa Gary for all of their hard work. I would also like to send a special thank you to Gary Silva for all of his support and believing in me.”

Among his big wins this season have included the annual Howard Kaeding Classic and Johnny Key Classic, both held at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway, as well as the traditional Gold Cup Race of Champions Wednesday night opener at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway. Along with his seven wins Kofoid also has seven runner-up finishes, 18 podiums, 28 top-five’s and 49 top-10 finishes.

Kofoid currently ranks fifth in the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards standings and even despite missing two races, still stands eighth in the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Racing Series points going into the Stockton Dirt Track finale on November 11.

All this coming off a 2016 campaign that saw him earn Rookie of the Year honors at Ocean Speedway and Placerville Speedway, along the way becoming the youngest main event winner in the storied history of each track. Last season he also picked off a memorable preliminary night victory during the prestigious Trophy Cup at Thunderbowl Raceway, which also made him the youngest winner ever at the famed Tulare based facility.

“Right now I’m open to new opportunities for the 2018 season,” Kofoid said. “Along with the winged sprint car this year we also ran some wingless stuff and I would certainly like to do more of that, as well as get more midget experience. The last two years have been a lot of fun and I’ve learned a lot. I look forward to working with another team that wants to take a chance on a young driver for next season. Before that of course, I’m focused on having a great night in Stockton next weekend at the Tribute to Gary Patterson. Once again I’d like to thank Dan for everything that he has done for me.”