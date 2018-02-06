Honda Partners With Badger Midgets

From Robbie Ray

McFARLAND, Wi. (February 2, 2018) – Honda Performance Development and the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association have partnered to offer a Badger Midget Contingency Award Program worth a total of nearly $18,000 in possible awards for 2018.

Badger Midget teams, utilizing a Honda engine, will have an extra bonus up for grabs at all 24 events and the overall championship in 2018. Honda powered teams that win a feature event will be eligible for an extra $300 cash bonus on top of the regular Badger Midget purse. Teams finishing second or third in a feature race will be eligible for “HPD Bucks” in the amount of $250 and $100 respectively. In the event a Honda powered team wins the overall championship, that team will be eligible for a $2,000 cash bonus on top of the regular Badger Midget series point fund.

Honda powered teams must sign up for the HPD Racing Line Program located at http://hpd.honda.com/racing-line, be a verified BMARA member, and carry the required Honda and HPD logos on their car to be eligible. Teams are encouraged to contact the BMARA for full details of the program before the season opener at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, WI on April 21.