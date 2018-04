Tyler Clem’s Return Yields Victory at Bubba Raceway Park

OCALA, Fl. (April 13, 2018) — Tyler Clem made his return to the cockpit of a sprint car a memorable one winning the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters event Friday night at Bubba Raceway Park. >Clem’s victory comes after sitting out for several weeks following a crash at Bubba Raceway Park in a USAC sprint car event in February. Clem, from St. Petersburg, Florida, held off Danny Martin Jr. and Danny Smith for the victory.

United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters

Bubba Raceway Park

Friday, April 13, 2018.

Feature:

1. 14 – Tyler Clem

2. 24 – Danny Martin Jr.

3. 4 – Danny Smith

4. 83 – Mark Ruel Jr

5. 14 – Jordon Mallett

6. 22g – Johnny Gilbertson

7. 24d – Danny Sams III

8. 116 – Nick Snyder

9. 10 – Terry Gray

10. 3a – A.J. Maddox

11. 01 – Shane Morgan

12. 43 – Terry Witherspon

13. 99 – Tanner Witherspoon

14. 33 – Joe Larkin

15. 38 – Tony Agin

16. 21b – Brandon McLain

17. 1s – Joey Schmidt

18. 07 – Brandon Taylor

19. 52 – Cody Karl

20. 47 – Eric Riggins Jr.

21. 10b – Mitch Brown Brantford

22. G6 – Brandon Grubaugh

23. 43m – Michael Miller

DNS 88 – Brandon Blendon