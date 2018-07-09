Gillette Thunder Speedway On Deck For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

By Bryan Hulbert

– GILLETTE, Wy. (July 9, 2018) Following a wild weekend in Montana, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com moves to a mid-week showdown at Gillette Thunder Speedway in Gillette, Wy. on Wednesday, July 11.

The only track in Wyoming to host the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com, the series last visit came on July 22, 2015, with Aaron Reutzel picking up the night’s prize.

Going into Wednesday’s event, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has given himself some breathing room with a 24-point advantage over Seth Bergman, and 71 ahead of Blake Hahn with Wayne Johnson and Matt Covington making up the top-five in driver standings.

Johnny Herrera holds sixth with Skylar Gee moving to seventh following his first career Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com victory this past weekend at the Grizzly Nationals. Scott Bogucki, Travis Rilat, and Jamie Ball make the top-ten.

Wednesday, July 11 opens at 4:00 P.M. with the night’s program getting underway at 7:00 P.M. (MDT). Admission is $20 for adults with kids 10 and under admitted free into the Grandstands. The Wednesday card will also include IMCA Hobby Stocks and WISSOTA Street Stocks.

Gillette Thunder Speedway is located at Thunder Speedway Rd. 13002 HWY 51 in Gillette, Wy. Information, directions, and more on the Speedway can be found online at http://www.gillettespeedway.com or by calling (307) 257-9589.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Day Info:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com

What: Gillette Thunder Showdown

Where: Gillette Thunder Speedway (Gillette, Wy)

When: Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Gates Open: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting; 5:45 P.M.

Racing At: 7:00 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Open Headers

Track Contact Info: Gillette Thunder Speedway

Tickets:

Tickets are sold the day of the event (MDT) at the track.

Cost: $20 / Kids 10 and under free

2018 ASCS National Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 2,674; 2. Seth Bergman 2,650; 3. Blake Hahn 2,603; 4. Wayne Johnson 2,481; 5. Matt Covington 2,423; 6. Johnny Herrera 2,386; 7. Skylar Gee 2,297; 8. Scott Bogucki 2,288; 9. Travis Rilat 2,071; 10. Jamie Ball 2,063; 11. Harli White 2,029; 12. Chris Martin 2,012; 13. Roger Crockett 1,816, 14. Alex Hill 1,804; 15. Sammy Swindell 1,410;