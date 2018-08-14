USAC/CRA SPRINTS HEAD TO PERRIS FOR “CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT”

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 13, 2018… This Saturday night, August 18th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars are back in action at Perris Auto Speedway. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” will also feature the PAS Senior Sprint Cars, PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars, California Lightning Sprint Cars, and the Western Racing Association Vintage Cars (Display). Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds in Perris, California, the spectator gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO RACERS: FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS ARE MANDATORY. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. The “Medium” is also the current legal tire with the USAC West Coast, USAC SouthWest, and VRA Sprint Cars. Cars must pass a tech inspection and one-way radios are mandatory for drivers. USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535

SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78

FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101

COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S

B&B: FRAC-0375S

SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 207 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events. Thirty-eight different drivers have claimed victory, led by “The Demon” Damion Gardner with 44 main event wins. The 1-lap track record of 15.833 was set by Nic Faas on February 25, 2012. In the three previous races of 2018, Gardner topped the April 21st “Sokola Shootout,” “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams won the May 26th “Salute to Indy,” and Justin Grant claimed the June 23rd main event. A complete series win list at Perris is at the end of this release.

The “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” continues the rich tradition of honoring those that have contributed to Sprint Car Racing in Southern California. The popular event began in 1996 as the “Jack Kindoll Classic” and when the gates open at 5:00pm, there will be a special autograph session at the PAS Sports Bar. At press time, legends Jimmy Oskie, Brad Noffsinger, Eddie Wirth, Shane Carson, John Redican, Stan Atherton, Jeff Heywood, and Mike Spencer have confirmed that they will be in attendance. There are rumors of more surprise guests for fans to meet and greet at the autograph session.

Led by Perris and Ascot infield announcer Chris Holt, additional prize money has been raised for Saturday’s “California Racers Hall of Fame Night.” Thanks to the Wilkerson Family and the Woodland Auto Display, Saturday’s “Billy Wilkerson Fast Time Award” winner will earn $600. For the fastest four qualifiers that accept the challenge, the “Junior Kurtz Trophy Dash” will have a $2,000 purse. The dash will consist of four 3-lap races in which all drivers will rotate their starting spots and the high point driver will $1,000. Second will earn $500, third will pay $300, and fourth will take home $200.) For the heat races, former CRA driver Mark Atchison and AMA Plastics have donated $1,200 ($300-to-win each heat race) in prize money. In addition, Holt has raised over $4,000 in lap money and an extra $1,500 for the main event. A special thanks goes out to Chris Holt and everyone that donated to the event.

Entering the ninth point race, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) has a 25-point lead over the competition. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / Weld Racing Spike, Gardner rebounded after an early flat tire to score fifth at Santa Maria on August 4th. To date, “The Demon” has two feature wins, five heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 97 feature laps led on the season. The six-time champion has seventy-seven USAC/CRA victories and will be looking to claim his fifth “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” win.

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Driving the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa had early brake problems at Santa Maria and finished third after starting at the back. At press time, The 2016 USAC West Coast 360 Champion has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one Competition Suspension Incorporated / Rod End Supply Semi-Main, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 37 feature laps led to his credit. With five career USAC/CRA wins, Brody will have his sights on adding the “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” to his resume.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) sits third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil Center Triple X, Swanson flipped in the Santa Maria feature and scored fifteenth. To date, the defending USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 12 feature laps led in the campaign. Jake and the Moose Racing Team have parted ways and it is unknown if Swanson will be in action this Saturday night.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, California) ranks fourth in the championship point chase. Piloting Jack Jory’s #44 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams was involved in an early tangle and rebounded to claim eighth at Santa Maria. At press time, the 2010 Victorville Champion has two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 24 feature laps led on the year. “The Cadillac” has one career USAC/CRA win and will have his sights on his first triumph at Perris Auto Speedway.

After winning the August 4th Santa Maria feature, Max Adams (Loomis, California) has climbed to fifth in the point standings. Driving his #5M ART Speed Equipment / Ken Imler Diesel Performance Maxim, Adams has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, seven top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led. The 2016 Rookie of the Year has two career wins and will be looking to win the “California Racers Hall of Fame Night.”

Currently ranked fourteenth in points, Joel Rayborne (West Covina, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Ervine (Bakersfield, California) and Gary Paulson (Woodland, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, A.J. Bender, R.J. Johnson, Logan Williams, Chris Gansen, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Verne Sweeney, Matt McCarthy, “T-Dub” Trent Williams, “Showtime” Danny Sheridan, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $25, Senior tickets (65 and over) are $20, Active Military (with ID), Students (13-18), and Kids tickets (6-12) are $5. Children’s tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner.

CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT / JACK KINDOLL CLASSIC WINNERS: 1996-Lee Brewer Jr., 1997-Rip Williams, 1998-Cory Kruseman, 1999-Richard Griffin, 2000-Cory Kruseman, 2001-Cory Kruseman, 2002-Steve Ostling, 2003-Lance Gremett, 2004-Rickie Gaunt, 2005-Cory Kruseman, 2006-Tony Jones, 2007-Cory Kruseman, 2008-Damion Gardner, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Cory Kruseman, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-R.J. Johnson.

2018 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Damion Gardner, 2-Brody Roa, 1-Max Adams, 1-Justin Grant, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Austin Williams.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 44-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Richard Vander Weerd, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Austin Williams, 2-Justin Grant, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1-Damion Gardner-597, 2-Brody Roa-572, 3-Jake Swanson-530, 4-Cody Williams-471, 5-Max Adams-438, 6-Austin Williams-433, 7-Tommy Malcolm-382, 8-A.J. Bender-377, 9-R.J. Johnson-363, 10-Logan Williams-346, 11-Chris Gansen-317, 12-Danny Faria Jr.-237, 13-Verne Sweeney-222, 14-Joel Rayborne-206, 15-Matt McCarthy-167, 16-Ryan Bernal-152, 17-Matt Rossi-150, 18-Richard Vander Weerd-148, 19-Trent Williams-142, 20-Charles Davis Jr.-133.