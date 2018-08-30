CALISTOGA’S LOUIE VERMEIL CLASSIC ON TAP FOR USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 28, 2018… The cars and stars of the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water are gearing up for the richest dates on the schedule. Starting this Saturday, September 1st, “the mighty midgets” will tackle Calistoga Speedway for the 2-night “11th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic.” Paying an outstanding purse of $6,000-to-win and $600-to-start each night, the events at the famed 1/2-mile are a big part of the championship point chase.

Also showcasing the AMSOIL USAC/CRA 410 Sprint Cars and Vintage Cars, the popular 2-day event will have many pre-race festivities such as a vintage car show, raffles, wine tasting, silent auctions, and beer garden events for fans to enjoy. The Spectator Gates at the Napa County Fairgrounds will open at 4:00pm with racing set to begin at 5:30pm each night.

NOTICE TO RACERS: USAC memberships can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet,

COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s

EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout)

FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135

SCHOENFELD: 14272535

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Since July 2, 1993, twenty-eight USAC Western States Midget races have been held at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Rico Abreu leads all drivers with six wins and Spencer Bayston set the 1-lap qualifying record of 19.676 on September 3, 2017. A complete series win list at Calistoga is at the bottom of this release.

Entering the sixth point race, Alex Schutte (Redding, CA) holds a slim 18-point lead over the competition. Driving the Schutte/McElwee #28 Proficio / Aircraft Electrical Components Spike, Schutte scored twelfth at Santa Maria’s “Bud Stanfield Memorial” on August 11th. To date, the 2010 champion has two feature wins, four heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 36 feature laps led on the season. Alex has eight career series wins and will be looking to add the “Louie Vermeil Classic” to his resume.

Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Piloting the Dodenhoff Motorsports’ #9D Lightning Medical / Rocket Sports & Entertainment Spike, Faccinto claimed fifth at Santa Maria Raceway. At press time, the 2016 Louie Vermeil Classic Winner has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, four top-10 finishes, and 29 feature laps led in the campaign. Michael seven career victories and will have his sights on Calistoga’s $6,000 paydays.

Robby Josett (Santa Clarita, CA) sits third in the Western States Midget point standings. Racing his #2 Walker Air Filtration / Morse Muffler Spike, Josett charged from twelfth to sixth in the “Bud Stanfield Memorial.” To date, Robby has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, and four top-10 finishes to his credit. Josett has four series wins and will be looking to add the “Louie” trophy to his collection.

After running second to “The Demon” Damion Gardner at Santa Maria, Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA) has climbed to fourth in the championship point chase. Driving the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Monster Seal Spike, Dalby has four top-10 finishes and 14 feature laps led on the year. Robert will have his sights on his first USAC triumph at Calistoga’s “Louie Vermeil Classic.”

Frankie Guerrini (San Rafael, CA) ranks fifth in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #63 F&F Racing / Davis Motorsports Spike, Guerrini scored fifteenth at Santa Maria after an early flip. To date, the 2015 BCRA Champion has two heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the season. Frankie has one career USAC victory and will be looking to claim victory at Calistoga Speedway.

Currently twelfth in points, Kyle Beilman (Mar Vista, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Daniel Anderson (Riverside, CA) is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Clayton Ruston, David Prickett, C.J. Sarna, Randi Pankratz, Marvin Mitchell, Ronnie Gardner, Ryan Bernal, Ron Hazelton, Cody Swanson, Tanner Thorson, and more.

Calistoga Speedway is located on the Napa County Fairgrounds at 1435 North Oak Street in Calistoga, California. Reserved Adult tickets are $40, General Admission Adult Tickets are $35. Kids Tickets (6-12) are $10, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at

www.calistogaspeedway.org, or call 916.773.7225.

The Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water thanks Hoosier Tire, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC Western States Midget DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER CHAMPIONS: 1982-*Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner.

LOUIE VERMEIL CLASSIC MIDGET WINNERS: 2008-Johnny Rodriguez, 2009-Josh Ford, 2010-Cory Kruseman, 2011-Johnathon Henry, 2012-Rico Abreu, 2013-Kyle Larson, 2014- Christopher Bell, 2015-Rico Abreu, 2016-Michael Faccinto, 2017-Rico Abreu.

CALISTOGA LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER WINS: 6-Rico Abreu, 4-Billy Boat, 2-Johnny Rodriguez, 2-Tanner Thorson, 1-Christopher Bell, 1-Johnny Cofer, 1-Michael Faccinto, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-Jim Keene, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Kyle Larson, 1-Evan Margeson, 1-Robby Josett, 1-Wally Pankratz, 1-Scott Pierovich, 1-Tony Stewart.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER POINT STANDINGS: 1. Alex Schutte-352, 2. Michael Faccinto-334, 3. Robby Josett-303, 4. Robert Dalby-285, 5. Frankie Guerrini-272, 6. Shannon McQueen-269, 7. Clayton Ruston-262, 8. David Prickett-248, 9. C.J. Sarna-243, 10. Maria Cofer-233, 11. Randi Pankratz-195, 12. Kyle Beilman-193, 13. Marvin Mitchell-160, 14. Ronnie Gardner-154, 15. Ryan Bernal-151, 16. Cory Elliott-146, 17. Dylan Ito-145, 18. Daniel Anderson-138, 19. Bryan Drollinger-93, 20. Austin Liggett-81.