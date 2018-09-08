Kennedy Scores $8,200 Payday at Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (September 7, 2018) — Mark Dobmeier picked up an extra payday on Friday with his victory at River Cities Speedway with the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association. For the second year in a row Dobmeier took the Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ Challenge to start at the tail of the field and won the main event and the $8,200 winner’s prize. Dobmeier and Thomas Kennedy made contact while racing for the lead.
Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
River Cities Speedway
Grand Forks, ND
Friday September 7, 2018
Feature:
1. 13 – Mark Dobmeier
2. 2A – Austin Pierce
3. 31 – Shane Roemeling
4. 8H – Jade Hastings
5. 10TRB – Bob Martin
6. 9N – Wade Nygaard
7. 35P – Skylar Prochaska
8. 26 – Blake Egeland
9. 20A – Jordan Adams
10. 14 – Tom Egeland
11. 99 – Jordan Graham
12. 1AJ – Trevor Mell
13. 12 – Brayden Pengilly
14. 21K – Thomas Kennedy
15. 8C – Jack Croaker
16. 0 – Nick Omdahl
17. 22 – Tanner Wisk
18. 35 – Brenden Wilde
19. 13T – Ty Hanten
20. 4M – Cale Mack