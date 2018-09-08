Kennedy Scores $8,200 Payday at Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (September 7, 2018) — Mark Dobmeier picked up an extra payday on Friday with his victory at River Cities Speedway with the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association. For the second year in a row Dobmeier took the Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ Challenge to start at the tail of the field and won the main event and the $8,200 winner’s prize. Dobmeier and Thomas Kennedy made contact while racing for the lead.

Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

River Cities Speedway

Grand Forks, ND

Friday September 7, 2018

Feature:

1. 13 – Mark Dobmeier

2. 2A – Austin Pierce

3. 31 – Shane Roemeling

4. 8H – Jade Hastings

5. 10TRB – Bob Martin

6. 9N – Wade Nygaard

7. 35P – Skylar Prochaska

8. 26 – Blake Egeland

9. 20A – Jordan Adams

10. 14 – Tom Egeland

11. 99 – Jordan Graham

12. 1AJ – Trevor Mell

13. 12 – Brayden Pengilly

14. 21K – Thomas Kennedy

15. 8C – Jack Croaker

16. 0 – Nick Omdahl

17. 22 – Tanner Wisk

18. 35 – Brenden Wilde

19. 13T – Ty Hanten

20. 4M – Cale Mack