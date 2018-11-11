Matt Dumesny Wins at Valvoline Raceway

Valvoline Raceway
Granville, NSW
Saturday November 10, 2018
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. N57 – Matt Dumesny
2. N56 – Michael Saller
3. N48 – Jackson Delamont
4. NS4 – Max Johnston
5. N32 – Warren Ferguson
6. N10 – Luke Stirton
7. N16 – Daniel Sayre
8. N92 – Sam Walsh
9. N39 – Jeremy Cross
10. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
11. NS57 – Brendan Scorgie
12. N55 – Jessie Attard
13. NS15 – Daniel Cassidy
14. V5 – Max Dumesny
15. D2 – Ben Atkinson
16. N54 – Grant Tunks
17. N24 – Blake Skipper
18. N79 – Peter Bourke
19. N71 – Michael Stewart
20. NS27 – Kyle Angel
21. NS21 – Jordyn Brazier
22. N20 – Troy Little
23. N43 – Alex Orr
24. Q7 – Robbie Farr
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. N70 – Matt Smith
2. Q29 – Adam Clarke
3. N14 – Nathan Smee
4. N51 – Michael Stewart
5. N78 – Troy Jenkins
6. N97 – Matthew Jackson
7. A1 – Kaidon Brown
8. S6 – Harley Bishop
9. N42 – Gary Rooke
10. N98 – Troy Little
11. Q22 – Scott Farmer
12. N57 – Harley Smee
13. Q82 – Jason Bell
14. N43 – Glen Arnold
15. N28 – Dean Meadows
16. N6 – Michael Jordan
17. N76 – Bob Jackson
18. N36 – Stephen Birkett
19. N15 – DJ Raw
20. N23 – Matt Hunter
21. N41 – Jordan Mackay
22. N3 – Darren Jenkins
23. N62 – Dan Biner
24. S57 – Robert Heard
25. Q89 – Rusty Whittaker