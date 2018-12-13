“EMPIRE STATE CLASSIC” TO 3 DAYS FOR SWEENEY RUSH SPRINT CARS IN 2019

By Mike Leone

(Pulaski, PA)…The Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC RUSH Sprint Car Series powered by Pace Performance has not only confirmed that it will return to Genesee Speedway for their two-day “Topless Nationals” in 2019, but is thrilled to announce that the second annual “Empire State Classic” will expand to three days with the addition of Ransomville (NY) Speedway on Friday night! The three Bonnell’s Rod Shop Weekly Series special events will each pay $800 to-win, $160 to-start September 13-15. Additional bonuses will also be posted around the events and will be announced at a later date.

This past season, the RUSH Sprints debuted at the second annual “Topless Nationals” at Genesee, which annually features RUSH’s Late Models running without their roofs along with Genesee’s other divisions. It marked the first time in nine years that Sprint Cars competed at the 1/3-mile Genesee County Fairground oval located in Batavia, NY! Sixteen drivers made the trip to Genesee, which was anywhere from two to six hours away from home.

“We’re excited to be able to tie Ransomville into the Genesee weekend creating a three-race ‘Empire State Classic’ in 2019,” expressed RUSH Director Vicki Emig. “We, as was Genesee, were very pleased with taking 16 cars there in our inaugural season. It was a great addition to their event and produced excellent racing.”

“Jennifer Martin from Ransomville called to inquire about bringing the RUSH Sprints to their facility in 2019 and we felt like adding them to the Empire State Classic weekend was the perfect fit,” explained Emig. “Ransomville is a historic facility and has hosted the nation’s top touring series over the years such as the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models and Super DIRTcar Modified Series along with many regional series such as our RUSH Late Model Touring Series. Ransomville should be an excellent track for our non-wing Sprint Cars.”

The RUSH Sprint Cars are coming off a successful inaugural season that saw 21 different cars compete across 11 different speedways in four states. Ransomville joins with Ohio’s Raceway 7 as two new venues the RUSH Sprints will compete at in 2019. The complete schedule of events is being finalized, which is expected to be 30 or more events as drivers vie for the $5,000 to-win Bonnell’s Rod Shop Weekly Series Championship.

One-way driver radios are mandatory with the 454.000 channel. Both tracks use the AMB/MyLaps transponders.

Ransomville Speedway is a 3/8-mile dirt track located at 2315 Braley Road, Ransomville, NY 14131. For information, check out their website at www.ransomvillespeedway.com, like them on Facebook by searching Ransomville Speedway or follow them on Twitter @Ransomville.

Genesee Speedway is located off Route 5 at the Genesee County Fairgrounds at 5056 E Main Street Rd, Batavia, NY 14020. For more information, check out their website at genesee-speedway.com and like them on Facebook by searching Genesee Speedway.

2018 RUSH Sprint Car marketing partners include partners include Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, Pace Performance, Hoosier Tire, Bonnell’s Rod Shop, Bilstein Shocks, Insinger Performance, MSD Performance, Holley Performance Products, Racing Electronics, Dirt Defender, Frankland Racing Supply, Earl’s Performance Plumbing, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Jones Racing Products, Precise Racing Products, TBM Brakes, Lincoln Electric, Pancho’s Racing Products, Velocita-USA, Classic Ink USA, Landrum Performance Spring, RockAuto.com, and Valley Fashions.

E-mail can be sent to the RUSH Racing Series at info@rushracingseries.com and snail mail to 4368 Route 422, Pulaski, PA 16143. Office phone is 724-964-9300 and fax is 724-964-0604. The RUSH Racing Series website is www.rushracingseries.com. Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rushsprintcars and follow us on Twitter @RUSHSprints