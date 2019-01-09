Herrera Partners With Hasty Bake Charcoal Grills To Benefit Steve King Foundation at the Chili Bowl

From Bryan Hulbert

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (January 8, 2019) – Partnering with Hasty Bake Charcoal Grills for the 33rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire to help benefit the Steve King Foundation, Johnny Herrera will be in action for the ninth time atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway.

Taking place January 14-19, 2019, Herrera will attempt to qualify on Thursday night. Starting Monday however, fans will be able to go by the Herrera pit area and enter to win at Hasty Bake Charcoal Grill. The grill will be raffled off on Saturday, January 19, 2019, with all money raised going directly to the Steve King Foundation.

“We’re very excited to partner with Hasty Bake this year and really looking forward to being able to work with them to benefit the Steve King Foundation. Everything they do for drivers and their families when someone in this sport gets hurt, the entire King family goes above and beyond,” commented Herrera.

Based in Tulsa, Okla. Hasty Bake Charcoal Grills was founded in 1948 and are constructed by hand of the highest quality materials. Each Hasty Bake Charcoal Grill is built to last. With proper care, Hasty Bake Charcoal Grills can last 15-25 years, or even longer.

“Everyone I’ve talked to that has used one of Hasty Bake’s Grills has nothing but good things to say about them. Their quality, durability, how well they cook, we’re looking forward to being able to represent their name, especially at an event that is just a few miles from their office.”

Fans can find more information on Hasty Bake Charcoal Grills online at https://www.hastybake.com.

The Steve King Foundation is a non-profit, tax-deductible, 501(c)(3) charitable organization established for the purpose of helping the dirt track racing community. The foundation was established after the death of Steve King. They aid race car drivers, pit crew members, racing officials, and track operations personnel or the immediate families of those individuals who are involved in dirt track racing and are seriously ill, severely injured or killed. The foundation will also contribute to organizations and facilities dedicated to improving the safety of the sport when additional funds are available.

More information on the Steve King Foundation can be found at http://www.stevekingfoundation.org.