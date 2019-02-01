San Tan Ford Desert Sprint Cars Join American Sprint Car Series in 2019

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 31, 2019) Announcing the full 2019 lineup of events, a second ASCS series will be in play in Arizona this year as the San Tan Ford Desert Sprint Car Series has joined the American Sprint Car Series.

The second Non-Wing Tour to join the American Sprint Car Series in 2019, the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series joins the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating with 17 dates spread between Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, and USA Raceway in Tucson.

Just like the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series, the series rules for the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series will not change.

The move to ASCS sanction provides drivers with the option for ASCS Membership and access to the insurance provided as well as added exposure and the addition of a $7,500-point fund. The point fund provided by the American Sprint Car Series is in addition to efforts already in place with the series.

While the announcement comes just before this weekend’s kickoff to the 2019 season on Saturday, February 2 at Central Arizona Speedway, the reason for the delay on finalizing the schedule was to make sure that USA Raceway in Tucson would be in play. The facility was recently taken over by Jonah Trussel, who also heads Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, as well as the San Tan series.

A quick breakdown of the 2019 lineup has Arizona Speedway hosting the series on eight occasions with events in March, April, June, September, and November. Canyon Speedway Park will see five nights with Central Arizona Speedway and USA Raceway both seeing action twice.

Jason Rominger will serve as the Competition Director for San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series. A page is being built for the season at http://www.ascsracing.com. For now, series rules can be found at http://santanforddesertsprintcars.myracepass.com/rules.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2019 San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series Lineup

Date – Track – City, State

2/2/2019-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

2/9/2019-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

3/23/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

3/29/2019-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

3/30/2019-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

4/6/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

4/27/2019-USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ

5/25/2019-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

5/26/2019-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

6/15/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

7/6/2019-USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ

9/7/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

9/28/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

10/12/2019-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

11/2/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

11/29/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

11/30/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

***Subject to change without notice.