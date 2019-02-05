Hangtown 100 Tickets Go On Sale February 14th

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – February 5, 2019…The Placerville Speedway is excited to announce that reserved seating for the inaugural running of the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 will go on sale at 8am PST Thursday February 14th.

We can’t think of a better Valentine’s Day present than to buy your significant other tickets to the inaugural Hangtown 100. It is anticipated that the event will sell out early and with that in mind reserved seating can be purchased starting Thursday November 14th at 8am by visiting www.hangtown100.com/tickets

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget race at Placerville Speedway on Tuesday and Wednesday November 19th and 20th showcases an over $100,000 purse, making it the richest two-night midget event in history.

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 marks the first ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the popular Northern California quarter-mile. The much-anticipated double header will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts.

Saturday night’s A-main will be 100-laps around the famed red clay oval with the winner picking up a $20,000 payday. All the biggest names in USAC National Midget racing will be in action, as well as some special guest appearances by some of racing’s biggest stars.

“We are very excited to have reserved seats go on sale this early for the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100,” commented Elk Grove Ford President Matt Wood. “The Placerville Speedway is the perfect venue for a big USAC Midget event like this and we know fans are going to have a great time. After opening night we’re going to have a post-race get together with a live band and food. We are looking forward to making the Hangtown 100 one of racing’s marquee, must attend events. Watch our website and social media outlets for upcoming announcements.”

Also competing both nights will be the always exciting Wicked Energy Gum Focus Midgets presented by Cognitive Warriors. “We are so excited to have the Focus Midgets join us for our inaugural event,” Wood said. “They bring so much fun and excitement every time they show up. Promoters Galen and Carla Stewart have done a great job with this series and we know they will be as exciting as ever in Placerville.”

A rain date has also been established for Thursday November 21st in case of inclement weather. To stay up to date with event news be sure and follow https://twitter.com/hangtown100

Originally a gold mining camp known as Old Dry Diggins in 1848, the settlement earned its most common moniker of “Hangtown” in 1849 because of its reputation for vigilante justice carried out by hangings. After one such crime, an impromptu citizens jury met to consider the fate of the three accused. The jury wasted little time reaching a verdict, but the question was asked, what will be done to them. Someone shouted, “Hang them!”

The majority agreed, the historical precedent was set, and word quickly traveled, creating the famous and colorful Hangtown title. A milder name was then requested after a few years and in 1854 the city of Placerville was incorporated. The Placerville Speedway was originally known as Hangtown Speedway when it came into existence back in 1965. It took on the current name in the early 1980’s and has grown to be one of the more popular tracks in the region.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

