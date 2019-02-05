WINTER DIRT GAMES X LIVE ON FLORACING.COM

From USAC

Ocala, Florida (February 5, 2019)………A new era for USAC racing begins this weekend as FloRacing.com will live stream the opening rounds of “Winter Dirt Games X” for both the NOS Energy Drink National Midgets (Feb. 8-9) and AMSOIL National Sprint Cars (Feb. 14-15-16) at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla.

Veteran motorsports announcer Sean Buckley will be on the microphone for all the events throughout the season on the live FloRacing.com broadcasts, which includes more than 80+ races from coast-to-coast between the Silver Crown, National Sprint and National Midget divisions.

To access live and on-demand coverage of USAC races and other racing events, visit FloRacing.com to become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4.

Existing Loudpedal.tv subscribers will be granted access to not only all live and on-demand FloRacing content, but thousands of other live events streamed across 20+ other verticals across the FloSports network.

Three past series champions are expected to compete including reigning king Logan Seavey of Sutter, Calif., a three-time winner on the trail a year ago who returns to the Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian stable. Jerry Coons, Jr., the 2008 champ from Tucson, Ariz. is back with Petry Motorsports while 2016 titlist Tanner Thorson returns to make a run at another driver championship aboard the Tri-C Motorsports machine.

Also on board for the Florida openers include a list of drivers who’ve racked up a number of USAC National Midget feature wins over the past several seasons, including Steve Buckwalter of Royersford, Pa., Kevin Thomas, Jr. of Cullman, Ala., Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Ind., Zeb Wise of Angola, Ind., Chad Boat of Phoenix, Ariz. and Tyler Thomas of Collinsville, Okla. Plus, USAC Sprint Car and Silver Crown standouts Chris Windom of Canton, Ill. and C.J. Leary of Greenfield, Ind, just to name a few.

Pits open at 3pm Eastern each day. Grandstand open at 5pm on Friday and 4pm on Saturday. Cars hit the track for engine heat at 6:30pm Eastern on Friday and at 5:30pm on Saturday.

The following week, USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing returns to Ocala once again for the ninth consecutive year to kick off its season at “Winter Dirt Games.” The mini-series will take place at Bubba Raceway Park with an open practice night on Wednesday, February 13, then three complete full programs on Thursday, February 14, Friday, February 15 and Saturday, February 16.