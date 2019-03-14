Stewart, Franek and Mark Smith top USCS National, Deep South and Winter Heat standings

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – March 13, 2019 – After seven 2019 events, Tony Stewart from Columbus, Indiana still leads the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters point standings in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National, USCS Deep South regional series and USCS Winter Heat division standings. Stewart, who was the runner-up in the 25-lap A-Main at Chatham Speedway on Friday, March 8th and finished in the K&N Filters Podium Award third place on Saturday, March 9th at Chatham Speedway increased his lead to 38 points over Sussex, New Jersey driver Davie Franek this past weekend as he picked up points by winning the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash on Friday night as well. Franek who was a winner early in the season at Bubba Raceway Park on Friday, February 8th.is still in the runner-up spot with a scant four-point lead over three-time 2019 USCS feature winner Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania. Smith moved closer to the front with a third-place finish on Friday night at Chatham Speedway behind two-time USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen who got her first win of the season and Tony Stewart. Mark Smith was the winner on Saturday night while topping the podium over runner-up Channin Tankersley from Highlands, Texas while Stewart continued his unbroken podium finish streak in third place as mentioned previously.

Sprint Car Hall of Fame 2015 Inductee, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio held on to the fourth-place position in the National and Deep South regional series point standings with a disappointing sixteenth place finish on Friday night after suffering mechanical issues. Smith rallied back from an eighteenth place start in the main event on Saturday night to finish in the fifth-position. Eleven -time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee moved up into the top five in the National standings with a fourth-place finish in the FireAde A-Main on Friday night and an eighth place score on Saturday night at Chatham Speedway.

Johnny Bridges from Cherryville, North Carolina who was the series 1998 Rookie of the Year and a past USCS regional Champion, leads the next group in sixth place in the standings after the two-race weekend. Rookie of the Year contender, Bobby Tersillo from Campbell Hall, New York stil ranks in seventh place after the weekend. Veteran USCS racing regular, Tony Agin from Fort Myers. Florida ranks eighth in the National and Deep South regional standings while Mallie Shuster from Newville, Pennsylvania and his team-mate and Father, Jim Shuster, also from Newville rank ninth and tenth respectively in the USCS National and Winter Heat point standings after Rounds #7 and #8 of the ten-race USCS Winter Heat mini-series.

The USCS Dep South standings show a slight change in the top ten as hatham Speedway was a bonus race event for that regional series. After five points paying events, Nick Snyder from Marco Island, Florida is in the ninth position with Mallie Shuster in the final top ten spot. The top eight positions are exactly the same positions as the USCS National standings.

After this past weekend’s Round #7 and #8 stops at Chatham Speedway, The series moves on to two races that were re-schedule from the previous week at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Friday, March 15th and at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi on Saturday, March 16th. have been postponed and reschedule for Hattiesburg Speedway’s website is www.hattiesburgspeedway.net The website for Magnolia Motor Speedway is www.magnoliadirt.com They both also have a Facebook pages. For updated USCS info and rules for the USCS racing series please visit www.uscsracing.com

The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters would like to gratefully thank its sponsoring partners for their involvement in the 2019 and 23rd USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour: K&N Filters, www.rockauto.com, Hoosier Racing Tire, Engler Machine and Tool, FireAde, Butlerbuilt, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Saldana Racing Products, DMI/Bulldog Rear Ends. PRO Shocks, KSE Racing Products, DHR Suspensions, Radical Race Gear, Schoenfeld Headers, Bell Helmets, DSR Fuel Systems, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Arizona Sport Shirts and Hero Graphics.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour by K&N Filters National point standings through 3/9/19 at Chatham Speedway (7 races)

Pos. Car# Driver Point

1 14 Tony Stewart 1072

2 28F Davie Franek 1034

3 m1 Mark Smith 1030

4 4 Danny Smith 945

5 10 Terry Gray 910

6 07 Johnny Bridges 893

7 51 Bobby Tersillo 849

8 38 Tony Agin 834

9 49 Mallie Shuster 724

10 11 Jim Shuster 717

11 28 Jeff Willingham 662

12 116 Nick Snyder 528

13 83 Mark Ruel Jr 517

14 18J RJ Jacobs 452

15 17b Shelby Brown 446

16 10m Morgan Turpen 442

17 24 Danny Martin Jr 400

18 2c Wayne Johnson 396

19 5 Justin Barger 394

20 22G Johnny Gilbertson 345

21 3g Garrett Green 338

22 22 Connor Leoffler 326

23 17 Channin Tankersley 294

Tie 99L Larry Wight 294

Tie 15h Sam Hafertepe 294

26 5j Jamie Ball 279

27 29 Kyle Amerson 278

28 47x Dylan Westbrook 276

29 23 Seth Bergman 274

30 21k Thomas Kennedy 273

31 52 Cody Karl 258

32 01 Shane Morgan 256

33 6 Dustin Gates 252

34 7j Gregg Jones 250

35 21 Carson Short 242

Tie 16 Cody Tankersley 242

37 88 Brandon Blenden 238

38 8 Adam Pierson 234

Tie 8a Alan Myers 234

40 22 Shawn Murray 230

41 91 Ryan Turner 228

42 14b Brett Wright 226

43 16b Ricky Peterson 224

44 92 Matt Kurtz 214

45 3 Todd Gracey 212

46 51 Max Stambaugh 206

47 77x Alex Hill 200

Tie 13 Cory Turner 200

Tie 15 Dan Nanticoke 200

Tie 61 Parker Evans 200

Tie 197 Ryan Harrison 200

Tie 99 Tanner Witherspoon 200

Tie 43 Terry Witherspoon 200

54 29 Jordon Mallett 142

55 16 Cody Adams 138

Tie 75 Tyler Blank 138

57 17cb Corey Bailey 134

58 52 Shane Kreidler 130

59 20b Cody Bova 126

60 29 Danny Oliver 122

61 00 Harley Zimmerman 118

62 2h Tommy Hall 116

63 21m Adam Cruea 110

64 83 Bob Auld 100

Tie 20 Brandon Grubaugh 100

Tie b4 Bronzie Lawson IV 100

