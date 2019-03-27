Oswego Speedway Finalizes Laps and Pricing for 2019 Events

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (March 27, 2019) –

Competitors in the Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS and 350 Super divisions will compete in a ten week long race for the track championship beginning with the speedway’s annual Memorial Weekend special on Saturday, May 25.

Oswego’s regular season will continue through the summer featuring three events in the months of June, July and August before the 63rd edition of Budweiser International Classic Weekend is held from Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1.

Novelis Supermodified competitors are set to participate in a total of twelve championship events including two twin feature shows as Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s will open the season on May 25 before the track’s Twin 35 special is held on June 8.

The Pathfinder Bank SBS series has eleven championship events on the calendar which includes the return of Twin 20 features on August 10 while the new 350 Super class has a total of eight championship shows. The 350s will receive the night off on June 8 and August 3.

Distance for feature events will remain similar to that of years past in 2019, with Novelis Supermodified and Pathfinder Bank SBS teams competing in their respective 50 and 30-lap headliners on regular race nights.

Feature event length for the 350 Supermodifieds has been changed slightly from 35-laps to 25-laps for all regular programs. It was also announced recently that the 2nd annual 350 Super Classic will be 50-laps.

For extra distance specials on May 25, July 6 and July 20, race length will increase to 75-laps for the Supermodifieds and 35-laps for both the Small Block Supermodifieds and the 350 Supermodifieds.

Oswego Speedway’s pricing has also been finalized for 2019. Adult general admission for all regular events is set at $20 with reserved seating priced at $25. Prices will increase for extra distance shows to $25 and $30, respectively.

Joining specials such as the Jim Shampine Memorial, the Twin 35’s, the Independence Weekend Grand Prix, and the 33rd running of Mr. Novelis Supermodified are the return of Family Night on August 10 and $5 Admission Track Championship Night on August 17.

Fireworks will again be part of the program on Family Night in 2019 along with a pre-race autograph session amongst various other activities for young race fans.

As done in years past, $5 general admission seating will be available for the season points finale one week later while reserved seating will be only $10.

The return of the Novelis Fan Can Chase will kick off on Opening Day, May 25, before rounds two and three commence during the Independence Weekend Special on July 6 and later on Mr. Supermodified Night July 23.

Paint the Palace ‘Teal’ Night, organized to raise awareness for Ovarian Cancer, will also be back this season with a new date of July 23. Fans will be encouraged to wear teal as part of the Mr. Supermodified program that evening.

Oswego Speedway’s well publicized ‘Kids 16 and under FREE’ policy, along with free admission for all active military with ID will be back as well. Senior citizens will continue to receive a $2 discount on all general admission and reserved seating.

Additional VIP seating in the ‘tower’ and sky deck overlooking the race track will also remain available this year. The VIP rate, which includes admission plus all you can eat and drink, is set at $75 for regular shows or $90 for extra distance events.

Notable additions to the speedway’s schedule since its initial release include the incorporation of two Sunoco New York Super Stock Series events on Saturday, June 8 and again on Friday, August 30.

The Super Stocks will join the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS for a 30-lap special on June 8 before competing in the 50-lap Dave London Memorial on Budweiser International Classic Weekend.

Oswego Speedway’s traditional ‘off’ night in June, which is put in place for high school graduation, has been changed from June 22 to June 29. The speedway will now open on the 22nd with a full program for the Supers, Small Block Supers and 350 Supers.

The popular ‘Grand Prix’ Night, typically held prior to Independence Day, will instead take place on July 6 this year and feature extra distance events for all three divisions plus fireworks to cap the night.

In addition to the June 29 date, the speedway is also off for Sandusky Speedway’s Hy-Miler Nationals on July 27, and again on August 24 in preparation of Classic Weekend.

Classic Weekend pricing is not yet finalized and full time schedules for each event remain in the works as well. Competitor information, including full purses for all three classes, will be made public in the coming days.

Those interested in renewing season tickets or Classic Weekend tickets have until Saturday, May 1 to contact Paul Conzone at oswegospeedway@gmail.com. Please note that season and Classic Weekend ticket pricing will not be made available until the beginning of April.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway, a sports entertainment company, is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. Oswego Speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August, 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at Oswego Speedway making Oswego the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, arguably the greatest driver of all time, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, along with former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

Oswego Speedway’s 2019 Schedule of Events:

Saturday, May 18 – Open Practice Session (ALL 2019 Divisions)

Pits: 11:30am – Practice: 1:00pm-5:00pm

Grandstand Admission: FREE – Pit Pass: $25

Saturday, May 25 – Century 21 Galloway Realty 69th Annual Opening Day

Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial Twins (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS Tony White Memorial (35), 350 Supermodified Memorial Weekend Special (35)

Novelis Fan Can Chase #1

GA: $25 – Res: $30 – Pit: $40 – VIP: $90

Rain Date: 5/26

Saturday, June 8 – Burke’s Do It Best Homecenters and Bosco’s Twin Feature Night

Novelis Supermodified Twins (35), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), Sunoco New York Super Stock Series (30)

GA: $20 – Res: $25 – Pit: $35 – VIP: $75

Saturday, June 15 – A&P Auto Parts ‘Road to the Championship’ Event

Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), 350 Supermodifieds (25)

GA: $20 – Res: $25 – Pit: $35 – VIP $75

Saturday, June 22 – Helena Chemical Company ‘Road to the Championship’ Event

Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), 350 Supermodifieds (25)

GA: $20 – Res: $25 – Pit: $35 – VIP: $75

Sunday, June 23 – Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

Saturday, June 29 – ISMA at Monadnock Speedway (Winchester, NH)

Saturday, July 6 – Holiday Inn Express & Suites ‘Grand Prix’ Special – FIREWORKS!

Novelis Supermodified Grand Prix (75), Pathfinder Bank SBS Grand Prix (35), 350 Supermodified Grand Prix (35)

Novelis Fan Can Chase #2

GA: $25 – Res: $30 – Pit: $40 – VIP: $90

Saturday, July 13 – C’s Beverage Center ‘Summer Championship’

Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), 350 Supermodifieds (25)

GA: $20 – Res: $25 – Pit: $35 – VIP: $75

Saturday, July 20 – Best Western PLUS Captain’s Quarters / Quality Inn & Suites Riverfront Mr. Novelis Supermodified – Paint the Palace TEAL!

$10,000 to Win Mr. Novelis Supermodified (75), $1,500 to Win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS (35), 350 Supermodifieds (35)

Novelis Fan Can Chase #3

GA: $25 – Res: $30 – Pit: $40 – VIP: $90

Saturday, July 27 – ISMA Hy-Miler Nationals – Sandusky Speedway (Sandusky, OH)

Saturday, August 3 – JP Jewelers ‘Retro Night’ plus Old Timer’s Reunion

Novelis Supermodifieds (45), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30)

GA: $20 – Res: $25 – Pit: $35 – VIP: $75

Saturday, August 10 – U-Pull U-Save ‘Family Night’ at the Races – AUTOGRAPHS and FIREWORKS!

Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS Twins (20), 350 Supermodifieds (25)

GA: $20 – Res: $25 – Pit: $35 – VIP: $75

Sunday, August 11 – Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

Saturday, August 17 – Skip’s Fish Fry $5 Admission Track Championship Night

Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), 350 Supermodifieds (25)

GA ONLY: $5 – Res: $10 – Pit: $35 – VIP: $75

Saturday, August 24 – OFF / Classic Week Begins!

CLASSIC WEEKEND 2019

Thursday, August 29 – Oswego Kartway Classic (Behind Speedway)

Friday, August 30 – 63rd Annual Classic Week – ‘POLE DAY’

Sunoco New York Super Stock Series Dave London Memorial (50)

Budweiser International Classic 200 Time Trials

Bud Light SBS Classic 75 Time Trials

350 Supermodified Classic Time Trials

Saturday, August 31 – 63rd Annual Classic Week – Classic Saturday

4th Annual $12,000 to Win NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Toyota Mod Classic presented by McDonald’s (150)

26th Annual Bud Light ISMA Supernationals Jack Murphy Memorial (60)

Sunday, September 1 – 63rd Annual Classic Week – Classic Sunday

63rd Annual Budweiser International Classic for Novelis Supermodifieds (200)

28th Annual Bud Light Classic 75 for Small Block Supermodifieds (75)

2nd Annual 350 Supermodified Classic (50)

B-Main Qualifiers

Monday, September 2 – Classic Weekend Rain Date

Saturday, September 7 – ISMA Star Classic 150 – Star Speedway (Epping, NH)

Wednesday, October 9 – Sunday, October 13 – NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week XLVIII

Sunday, October 13 – ISMA Thompson World Series – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (Thompson, CT)

Sunday, October 26 – Oswego Speedway’s Hall of Fame Banquet – Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center