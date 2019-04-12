Badger Racing TV On Demand Video Now Available

Sun Prairie, WI, April 11 — Officials of the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series announced the launch of a new Badger Racing TV on-demand video platform for 2019.

Badger Racing TV will provide on-demand broadcasts of both past and future Badger Midget Series events with the possibility for future live events. The content will be accessible through the official Badger Midget series web site located at bmara.com or directly at badgerracing.tv.

Subscriptions start at just $6.95 for monthly access or $49.95 for yearly access. Subscribers will be able to access recent or past events including classics from the famed Angell Park Speedway located in Sun Prairie, WI.

The stars and cars of the Badger Midget Series will begin their 2019 race season at the Beaver Dam (WI) Raceway on Saturday, April 20 in conjunction with the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series and Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series.