WEDNESDAY BRINGS EAST COAST SPRINTS TO DELAWARE

From USAC

Delmar, Delaware (April 16, 2019)………Reigning USAC Rapid Tire East Coast Sprint Car champion Steven Drevicki, fresh off his victory in last week’s opener, leads the series into this Wednesday night’s April 17 race at Delaware International Speedway in Delmar.

Drevicki was victorious in the series’ lone visit to Delaware in 2018, leading all 25 laps to score the win and leads the standings coming into this week’s race, the first of two trips to the half-mile dirt oval this year, with the season also concluding at Delaware on September 7.

Drevicki, of Reading, Pa., leads the points by three markers over Eddie Strada, followed by Carmen Perigo, Chris Allen, Jr. and Chandler Leiby.

The event card also features the RUSH Tour – Raelyn Huffman Memorial featuring RUSH, Trucks and Chargers. Gates open for this Wednesday’s event at 4pm Eastern with the drivers meeting set for 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm.

Last Saturday, Drevicki found comfort in the bottom groove, but despite having to battle through lapped traffic just past the midway point, was able to finesse his way through with ease, pulling away for the victory over Strada, Carmen Perigo, Allen and Leiby.

USAC RAPID TIRE EAST COAST SPRINT POINTS: 1-Drevicki-77, 2-Strada-74, 3-Perigo-70, 4-Allen-66, 5-Leiby-66, 6-Jennings-63, 7-Hivner-58, 8-Kobylarz-52, 9-Unglert-49, 10-Swanson-45.